An Ode To Woman Power, Sussanne Khan Celebrated International Women’s Day With Design Aficionados At The Quarry Gallery
Pomp
April 25, 2019
An event hosted by Sussanne Khan brought together her friends, family and decor enthusiasts. Kalki Koechlin shone in the spotlight as she rendered an exceptional monologue. Against the backdrop of luxury marble, guests relaxed over wine and hors d’oeuvres, and marvelled at the granite and onyx available at The Quarry.
Overheard: “Why must we wait for Women’s Day to stir up intriguing conversations like these?”