Pomp
An Exclusive Showcase Of Jewellery
In a quiet by-lane of South Mumbai, Sangita Kathiwada and Ankit Mehta recently hosted an exclusive showcase of exquisite pieces from Her Story at the brand’s newly-minted boutique. At the private preview of the jewellery, the guests were walked through a history of the house.
Overheard: “I am glad I have just increased my card’s limit.”
