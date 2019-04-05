  • March 2019
  • Volume 27
  • '19 Issue 02
Pomp
April 05, 2019

An Exclusive Showcase Of Jewellery

Sangita Kathiwada of Melange and Ankit Mehta co-fonder of Her Story host a preview of stunning jewellery

In a quiet by-lane of South Mumbai, Sangita Kathiwada and Ankit Mehta recently hosted an exclusive showcase of exquisite pieces from Her Story at the brand’s newly-minted boutique. At the private preview of the jewellery, the guests were walked through a history of the house.

Overheard: “I am glad I have just increased my card’s limit.”

Tags: Ankit Mehta, Event, Events, Her Story Jewels, Jewellery, Jewelry, Melange, Online Exclusive, Sangita Kathiwada, Sangita Sinh Kathiwada
