Line Up

A Wintry Weekend Of Food, Photography And Fashion At L’affaire Vikhroli

We pulled out all stops to create a luxury and lifestyle hub at L’affaire, an event of unique experiences and new conversations at Godrej’s verdant locale in North Mumbai

A very delightful Saturday evening saw the environs of The Trees, a project by Godrej Properties, turn into a fun-filled hub of food, photography and fashion. The event kick-started with a conversation between celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija and RJ Annie on healthy eating. Bibliophiles particularly enjoyed a book reading session by author and journalist Meghna Pant. This was followed by a conversation with official radio partner Radio One’s host and producer, Hrishi K. Television host and actor, Mini Mathur involved her audience in an animated discussion about solo travel for women. Karishma Mehta of the popular Facebook page Humans of Bombay held a photography workshop.

After a scintillating interaction about independent art moderated by Priya Malik with a panel of experts including Parmesh Shahani (Verve’s editor-at-large and head of Godrej India Culture Lab), Devashish Makhija, Sanjna Kapoor and Ashish Manchanda, fashionistas witnessed a glamorous hair show by Godrej Professional, curated by Shie Lobo.

Stand-up comedian Abish Mathew’s act evoked many guffaws from the audience. And wowing the guests with endless fashion inspiration, designer Nachiket Barve had models walking down the ramp for a show curated by Alesia Raut. The collection celebrated Indian craftsmanship and embroidery in a modern way.

There was a plethora of activities to indulge in, from nail art by Element Co., make-up by Elizabeth Arden and Chambor to a make your own cupcake counter by TLC, and a fun contest by Nature’s Basket. Brands like GCPL design lab, Script, La Cave by Nature’s Basket, Tresmode, Shree Nandita Jewels, Godrej Security Solutions and Godrej Properties were an integral part of the evening. Guests also enjoyed themselves at the whisky workshop by Jack Daniel’s. And, in the presence of celebrated chefs, Tanya Dubash launched the Godrej Food Trends Report 2018, curated by Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal. Guests later partook of a specially thought-out menu by Vikhroli Social and grooved to the live music by Boon Castle Media & Entertainment — who presented an enthralling show by Sayantika Ghosh and Prathamesh Thambe. The evening ended on a stylish note; guests carried home luxurious goodie bags by BBlunt.