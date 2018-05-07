Pomp
A Walk For A Cause
A toast to the seven year association of Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Welfare Society saw Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor take to the ramp while greats like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Dimple Kapadia, Neetu Singh and Nandita Das looked on.
Overheard: “Where can I get my hands on one of these beautiful ensembles?”
