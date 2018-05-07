  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
Pomp
May 07, 2018

A Walk For A Cause

Overheard: “Where can I get my hands on one of these beautiful ensembles?”

A toast to the seven year association of  Manish Malhotra and Mijwan Welfare Society saw Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor take to the ramp while greats like Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Dimple Kapadia, Neetu Singh and Nandita Das looked on.

Tags: Asha Parekh, Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Divya Khosla Kumar, Featured, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Manish Malhotra, Mijwan, Mijwan 2018, Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS), Namrata Goyel, Nandita Das, Neetu Singh, Nushrat Bharucha, Pulkit Samrat, Queenie Singh, Rahul Bose, Ranbir Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, Waheeda Rehman, Yami Gautam
