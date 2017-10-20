Line Up

A Celebration Of Maratha Culture, History And Legacy

A stately affair organised recently by the Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust, in association with Verve and Royal Fables

The evening was drenched in royal hues. The city’s glitterati trooped in to honour the achievements of distinguished Maharashtrians through time. Spearheaded by industrialist and philanthropist Sanjay Dalmia and the Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust — and in association with Verve and Royal Fables — the evening was an ode to culture and royalty.

As guests strolled into the venue, they passed a collection of vintage coins and pagris that many stopped to admire. The women were offered fragrant mogra bracelets to wrap around their wrists when they walked in — and they were happy to flaunt the naturally scented accessory throughout the evening.

As the invitees took to their seats and sipped on refreshing coolers, Aarti Surendranath, the sutradhar on the occasion, engrossed the audience with information on Maratha culture while astrologer and face reader Jai Madaan enlivened the atmosphere by adding humorous bits to her accounts.

Dalmia took to the stage to felicitate accomplished Maharashtrians, saying, “There is much more to the Marathas and Maharashtrians than most of us know. They have created milestones in various subjects, including art, culture, politics and science.” The list of honourees included Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Uday Mahurkar, Vijayendra Ghatge, Ujjwala Raut and Nachiket Barve, all of whom were given a memento for their contributions in their domains. In addition, Kishori Amonkar and Bhimsen Joshi were posthumously honoured.

Post the felicitations, the guests — Rashmi and Arvind Jolly, Nazneen Bedi, Kalpana Shah, Radhika Seksaria, Umesh Jivnani and Amit Sawant among others — engaged in scintillating conversations. Drinks and dinner followed, and everyone feasted on a lavish spread. The party continued well beyond midnight, and finally, when everyone left with a Verve issue in hand, they carried back fond memories of an evening well spent.