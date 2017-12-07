Framed

Why You Shouldn’t Miss Art Basel Miami Beach 2017!

Art Basel Miami Beach, now in its 16th edition, features a whopping 268 galleries – including Gallery Ske from India – with the best artworks from around the world

The state of Florida is world-renowned for its art deco buildings and pleasant tropical weather. But Miami, with its pockets of arts and culture, is also a haven for the art community – and Art Basel’s annual showcase has played a significant part in its cultural renaissance. Now in its 16th year, the platform for modern and contemporary art presents works from 268 galleries from 35 countries spread across four continents.

Featuring painting, photography, installations and mixed-media works, the show’s various sectors – Galleries, Discoveries, Positions, Nova and Survey, apart from film showcases and conversations with artists – promises a visual and intellectual treat.

Closer to home, Gallery SKE (with spaces in Bengaluru and New Delhi) will be part of the event, presenting works by the acclaimed Avinash Veeraraghavan and Prabhavathi Meppayil. And with galleries from China, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong also part of the line-up, Art Basel Miami Beach is one of the best cultural events to see and be seen at.

Art Basel Miami Beach is on at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida from December 7-10, 2017. Visit www.artbasel.com/miami-beach for the complete schedule and list of galleries.