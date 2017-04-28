Technology

Why Is Apple’s iPhone 7 (Product) Red Worth The Splurge

Very few feelings beat that of holding a shiny new red iPhone and discovering the real reason behind the launch. We delve deeper…

Apple just launched a series of new products, and here is the complete decode. As usual, we’ve kept the best for the last. Dive in…

The brand’s newest app, Clips, made its debut a few weeks ago. It’s biggest USP is the Live Titles feature which allows people to generate animated captions using just their voice, and this is supported across 36 languages. A platform to create easy-to-make videos that look great, it comes with an impressive range of add-ons like comic book-style filters, speech bubbles, shapes, emoji overlays, full-screen animated posters and music soundtracks.

Next on the company’s list of impressive new releases is the Apple Watch. Though the vibrant bands in colours like berry, Tahoe blue, and midnight blue are what catches the eye instantly, the tech specifications enclosed within the aluminum and stainless steel dials are quite a stunner too. The woven nylon bands promise to add a pop of colour to every outfit, but for your time at the gym, you might want the Apple Watch Nike+ with sporty bands in black or pure Platinum.

Now for the cherry on top (and it actually is a deep red colour, a first for the brand), Apple has launched its special edition series — the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED. The proceeds of which are shared with the Global Fund to aid HIV/AIDS programs and work towards an AIDS-free generation. ‘Since we began working with (RED), our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch,’ says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. ‘The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.’