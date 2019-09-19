Verve Weekend Guide

From an acoustic session by a Grammy-nominated singer to a Japanese fine-dining restaurant’s 15th anniversary celebrations, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

Colours of Life, Mumbai

Brinda Miller Brinda Miller Anjolie Ela Menon Anjolie Ela Menon

Now in its 15th year, the Colours of Life exhibition is bigger and better than ever before. To commemorate 50 years of the Cancer Patients’ Aid Association (CPAA) as well as contribute proceeds from sales to the organisation, the exhibition will have on display works by 106 artists from across the country. From Buwa Shete and Brinda Miller to Jayasri Burman and Lalitha Lajmi, acclaimed and upcoming creators will have some of their most striking art pieces on offer — all for a noble cause.

Colours of Life is on display at Cymroza Art Gallery (72 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy), Mumbai from September 20-30.

Sightings: Out of the Wild, Delhi

A group show, Sightings presents a selection of over 150 artworks by 40 artists, from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art collection as well as other collections. This exhibition aims to highlight ‘an existential void and our increasingly uneasy relationship with the animal world – a splintered world that seeks renewal, contact and oneness with nature’. Featuring works by Himmat Shah, Jagganath Panda, Karen Knorr, Madhvi Parekh, Mithu Sen, MF Husain and more, this show throws the spotlight on the fauna that we should be more considerate of but seldom care for.

Sightings: Out Of The Wild is on display at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (Noida, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126), Delhi until December 26.

FOOD

Wasabi by Morimoto: 15th Anniversary Celebrations, Mumbai

India’s first restaurant to offer authentic Japanese cuisine to patrons and one of Asia’s best as well, Wasabi has been a mainstay at the Taj for a decade and a half. To celebrate this milestone, the fine dining locale presents a weekend of delectable delights for guests to savour. From a modern omakase spread and yakiniku, sushi and more, to glasses of the island country’s famed sake and shochu, Wasabi is plating up a true Japanese feast for its anniversary event. As they say in Japan, ‘Kampai’ (cheers) to that!

The 15th Anniversary Celebration menus are on offer at Wasabi By Morimoto (Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai from September 20-22. Timings 12.30-2.45pm and 7-11.45pm.

Masque x Happy Paradise Dinner, Mumbai

What do you get when you put two celebrated chefs from two diverse food countries together? A truly special dinner menu. Chef Prateek Sadhu of Masque and chef May Chow of Happy Paradise are coming together to present a twist on Indian Chinese cuisine. In collaboration with Hennessy, this eight course dinner promises to be a delectable, not-to-be-missed experience.

The Masque x Happy Paradise Dinner is on offer at Masque (Unit G3, Shree Laxmi Woollen Mills, Off Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi), Mumbai on September 19 and 20 at 7.30 and 9.30pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Gaby Moreno Acoustic Session, Bengaluru

The Guatelaman singer is an award-winning musician, with a Latin Grammy and several awards to her credit. Watch her as she gets crooning this weekend, at an acoustic session where she will have guests grooving to her signature “Spanglish folk-soul” music!

Gaby Moreno Acoustic Session will take place at Windmill Craftworks (No. 331, Next To L&T Infotech, EPIP Zone, Whitefield), Bengaluru on September 20 and 21 at 9.30pm.

Fresher Thoughts by Kunal Kamra, Delhi

One of India’s funniest comedians, Kunal Kamra is known for his take on politics, society and everything in between. Catch his latest show in the capital as he takes the stage to present his signature edgy humour, presenting new jokes and insights in a funny but thought-provoking manner, and dropping truth bombs along the way.

Fresher Thoughts by Kunal Kamra will be performed at Motoziel Cafe & Brewery (1st Floor Silver Ton Tower, Golf Course Ext Road, Sector 50), Gurugram on September 22 at 6 & 9pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

A Beginner’s Guide to Japan — Observations and Provocations by Pico Iyer

Having lived in the charming city of Kyoto for over 32 years, acclaimed author Pico Iyer would definitely have an insight or two about his adopted country. This pleasant read, written with Iyer’s usual flair, gives readers a glimpse into Japanese culture, right from the world of anime to age-old traditions. Drawing on readings, reflections and conversations with locals and neighbours, Iyer’s latest work is a fresh and profound close look at the Land of the Rising Sun.

A Beginner’s Guide to Japan — Observations and Provocations is published by Penguin Random House India.