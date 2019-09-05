Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a play based on Ismat Chughtai’s works to an exhibition of Jamini Roy’s creations, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Rare and Iconic Artworks by Legendary Artist Jamini Roy, Mumbai

Padma Bhushan awardee and one of Rabindranath Tagore’s pupils, legendary artist Jamini Roy was known for his contribution to Indian modern art, and greatly influenced future artists of Bengal. In this new exhibition in Mumbai — 49 years after the last comprehensive showcase of the artist’s creations — viewers will get to see rare and iconic artworks, some of which have been part of Roy’s family collection. Including his post-Impressionistic landscapes, portraiture, and works in other media like tempera, cloth, ink on paper, watercolours and more, this showcase presents the very best from the late master’s oeuvre.

Rare and Iconic Artworks by Legendary Artist Jamini Roy is on display at Gallery 7 (Ground Floor, Oricon House, Rampart Row, Kala Ghoda), Mumbai until October 23.

A Thread of Truth, Delhi

Artist Youdhistir Maharjan, who shuffles between Boston and Kathmandu, is known for his evocative collages, made from reclaimed pages of books and texts. In this new series, Maharjan focuses on the notion of ‘shunya,’ or nothingness, represented by the letter O. “He invites us to consider that everything comes out of nothing and dissolves into nothing, the idea, which exists in Hindu and Buddhist philosophies and parallels one in quantum physics. Combined with the idea of ‘foreverness’, these works invite us to see how we can approach these notions through several perspectives,” says curator Elena Pakhoutova about this body of work.

A Thread of Truth is on display at Vadehra Contemporary (D-53, Defence Colony), New Delhi until September 20.

FOOD

The St. Regis Mumbai & Hendricks’ Classic Afternoon Soiree

In association with Hendrick’s Gin, luxury hotel The St Regis Mumbai’s The Drawing Room gives patrons a chance to sit back and relax on tiring afternoons, and get a taste of their many gins and teas. Taking place at the hotel’s all-day lounge and bar The Drawing Room, the soiree includes a selection of special gin and tonics and gin-based cocktails, accompanied by a spread of delicious canapes.

The St. Regis Mumbai & Hendricks’ Classic Afternoon Soiree is on offer at The Drawing Room (The St. Regis Mumbai, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel), Mumbai until September 30, 5-7pm.

Old Delhi Breakfast Bite, Delhi

If food and history are what you live for, then head out with Delhi Walks to explore the Old City and grab a few bites on the way. The group will travel to the seventh city of Delhi, the city’s food mecca, and taste amazing street-food that the locale is known for. Nothing like a refreshing Sunday morning walk accompanied by unique treats.

Old Delhi Breakfast Bite will start from Chawri Bazar (Hauz Qazi Chowk, Kaccha Pandit Main Bazar), Old Delhi on September 8 at 9.30am.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Motley presents Aurat! Aurat!! Aurat!!!, Mumbai

Presenting selections from acclaimed writer Ismat Chughtai’s autobiography and some of her other writings, Aurat! Aurat!! Aurat!!! includes an all-female cast that brings her words to life on stage. Traversing themes of the state of womanhood, empty rituals we perform, the condescension of women, this play, directed by Naseeruddin Shah, promises an evening of thorough entertainment as it takes you into the pages of Ismat Apa’s literary works.

Aurat! Aurat!! Aurat!!! will be performed at Experimental Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai from September 6-8, at 7pm.

Six Dead Queens And An Inflatable Henry, Bengaluru

An original work by Foursight Theatre, Six Dead Queens and an Inflatable Henry merges history and comedy to make for a hilarious watch. The play revolves around all of English King Henry VIII’s wives coming together to discuss, among other things, the husband they all share. Including musical numbers, song, dance and of course a whole lot of jokes, this one is sure to get you cackling away.

Six Dead Queens And An Inflatable Henry will be performed at Alliance Francaise (Thimmaiah Road, Kaverappa Layout, Vasanth Nagar), Bengaluru on September 7 & 8 at 4pm and 7.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay

Writer Madhuri Vijay’s first novel, The Far Field follows the journey of Bangalore-based Shalini, as she sets out on a journey of discovery that leads her to the hills of Kashmir. Longlisted for the JCB Prize for Literature 2019, this book presents a critique of Indian politics and class prejudice through the eyes of an outsider, making for a fabulous new work from a debutant writer.

The Far Field is published by HarperCollins India.