Verve Weekend Guide

From an Oktoberfest feast to an international Jazz quartet performance, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Art Now, Delhi

Paresh Maity Paresh Maity Dandi March Oil & Acrylic on canvas, 7ft x 15ft 2018 Raghu Rai Raghu Rai Sakti Burman Sakti Burman Two lovers, 2018, 100x81 cm.

Featuring works by some of India’s finest contemporary artists, this exhibition focuses on their current and unseen creations, highlighting their signature styles and influences to make for an arresting showcase. With artworks by 35 celebrated names including Krishen Khanna, Satish Gujral, Sakti Burman, Anjolie Ela Menon, Manu Parekh, Thota Vaikuntam, Jatin Das, Madhvi Parekh, and Jogen Chowdhury on display, this one promises to enthrall every art aficionado. And for fans of photography, a special section this year features frames by the world-renowned lensmen Raghu Rai and Rohit Chawla.

Art Now by Art Alive is on display at Lalit Kala Academy (35, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road), New Delhi from September 28 to October 4. The exhibition will continue at Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi from October 8-31.

In the womb of the land, Mumbai

Mumbai-based artist Ritesh Meshram’s latest body of work plays with metal sculptures, using the material to showcase its malleable nature, and showcase how the journey of metals and their miners are similar. ‘Metal is sound; Metal resonates; it is an expression of strength. Concurrently, it is also an expression of suppression. Despite its density, it’s malleability allows us to exploit, to manipulate as one desires,’ says Meshram.

In the womb of the land is on display at Chemould Prescott Road (3rd Floor, Queens Mansion, G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort), Mumbai until October 11.

FOOD

Oktoberfest at Gateway Taproom, Mumbai

Can’t get enough of your favourite beers? Well, you don’t have to travel all the way to Germany to savour the delights of Oktoberfest — BKC’s Gateway Taproom brings the festival to you. Two specially-designed beers, the Bomberg – a deliciously smoked beer inspired from the smoked beers of Bamberg in Germany, and Oktoberfest – a toasty, caramel lager made with locally sourced Munich and Vienna malts are on offer, along with European food specials that include Oktoberfest staples käsespätzle, stroganoff, half-roast chicken and curry wurst. And there’s even an all-day breakfast menu to satiate the gourmand in you!

The Oktoberfest celebration is on at Gateway Taproom (Ground Floor, Godrej BKC Building Unit No. 3, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai until October 14.

Brunch Brew Sunday with Ben Ungermann, Bengaluru

If you’ve ever wondered what the judges on MasterChef Australia feel like on tasting all those lovely platters of food, look no further. Runner-up on last year’s edition of the show, Ben Ungermann is bringing to patrons a curated menu of grills and barbeques, live counters, and a delicious spread of appetisers, mains and desserts. A live band will entertain, as Ben stops at each table to chat or click a selfie or two. Don’t forget to end your meal with some beer ice cream!

Brunch Brew Sunday with Ben Ungermann will take place at The Whitefield Arms Pub & Microbrewery (VR, 60/2, ITPL Main Road, B Narayanapura), Bengaluru on September 30 at 12.30pm. Prices are Rs. 1500 for kids upto 15 years and Rs. 3500 for patrons 15 and above.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Celebrate Mumbai Piano Day at NCPA, Mumbai

An artiste performing at Mumbai Piano Day An artiste performing at Mumbai Piano Day

In its third edition, the fest — curated by Louiz Banks, known as the godfather of Indian jazz — features the country’s best pianists and keyboard players. Also including talents from around the world, Mumbai Piano Day will see artistes play all genres from jazz to classical, making sure you don’t stop tapping your feet to the music.

Mumbai Piano Day will take place at the Tata Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on September 29 at 7pm. Tickets from Rs 300-Rs 1000.

Check out the Chega de Saudade Quartet in Bengaluru

To celebrate International Music Day on October 1, bFLAT Indiranagar in association with the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music brings to India singers from Brazil and Portugal to entertain with their jazz tunes. The Chega de Saudade Quartet will play Jazz-Blues-Bossanova-Samba amalgamations, and belt out songs by composers like Antonio Carlos Jobim, Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans, and Miles Davis.

The Chega de Saudade Quartet is playing at BFlat Bar (776,100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar, Above Kotak Bank), Bengaluru on September 29 at 9pm.