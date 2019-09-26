Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a special degustation meal to a unique exhibition of miniature figurines, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

small matters : an exploration of miniaturisation, Mumbai

Hina Dolls, Japan Hina Dolls, Japan Aurangzeb's Court Aurangzeb's Court Photograph of original diorama by Johann Melchor Dinglinger and family made in gold, silver, cloth and precious gems in 1708, Dresden, Germany. Photographer – © Joerg Schoener, Dresden

The miniaturisation of objects goes all the way back to the time of prehistoric men, when they invented techniques to reduce the size of tools for their daily use. A new exhibition traces the journey of all things small, through centuries and countries, with a vast collection of both iconic and unseen pieces – from Nativity scenes of Christ to Golu dolls in Tamil Nadu. Curated by Joyoti Roy and co-curated and designed by Prateek Aroskar and Siddharth Waingaonkar, the showcase explores the world of miniature creations like never before.

Small matters : an exploration of miniaturisation is on display at Special Exhibition Gallery (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda), Mumbai until October 31.

I Am Still Here, New Delhi

A new exhibition of paintings and works on paper by Anjum Singh, I Am Still Here is the artist’s investigation into the unpredictable world of the human body. Through her creations, Singh takes a closer look at both how the body is “felt” from inside, as well as the way it is pictured and made sense of on the outside. As the note on the show says, “Calling attention to the power of art, like science or medicine, to plumb the inner workings of the body, I Am Still Here creates its own vocabulary, honest and revealing, the often astonishing world that lies beneath the skin”.

I Am Still Here is on display at Talwar Gallery (C – 84, Neeti Bagh), New Delhi until November 2.

FOOD

Bastian introduces all-new degustation dinners, Mumbai

Known for its scrumptious seafood, the Bandra eatery Bastian presents its first ever degustation dinner, that pairs chef Boo Kim’s creations with wines from the restaurant’s newly-launched cellar. The five-course menu includes delectable dishes like snapper carpaccio with ponzu and truffle, sugar snaps and blistered cherry tomato accompanied by Lobster Tail and peanut butter mousse. Accompanied by sparkling, red and white wines, this dinner is sure to leave you asking for more.

Bastian’s first degustation dinner is on offer at Bastian (Kamal Building, B/1, New Linking Road, Bandra West), Mumbai on September 27, 8-10.30pm.

Indulge in Flavours and Food Stories of New Delhi



Nothing spells a good weekend like a mix of great stories and great food. Starting from the capital city’s most happening market, this walk takes participants through Delhi’s food history, regaling with tales of Mughlai cuisine that came to India with the great emperors, to the Chinese and South Asian delights many savour today. Feast on kebabs, butter chicken, momos and more, as you learn more about the chapters of India’s culinary traditions.

The walk, Indulge in Flavours and Food Stories of New Delhi, starts from Triveni Kala Sangam (205, Tansen Marg, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House), New Delhi daily at 5pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Play: Shahi Paharedar, Mumbai

This theatre performance, a Hindi-Urdu adaptation of the Obie Award-winning play Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph, is a heartbreakingly funny tale of friendship. Telling the story of Babur and Humayun, who are two guards, or paharedars, stationed at the Taj Mahal on the eve of its opening, this play traverses themes of power, beauty, love and loss, making for an endearing watch.

Shahi Paharedar will be performed at Experimental Theatre, (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on September 28 at 5 and 7.30pm.

Comedy: The Most Interesting Person In The Room, Delhi

Comedian Kenny Sebastian’s 6th special, The Most Interesting Person In The Room will have the funny man regale audiences with jokes, music and “a lot of unnecessary act outs”, and focuses on how his outlook on the important people in his life has changed since he turned 28. This one promises an evening of laughs!

The Most Interesting Person In The Room will be performed at Akshara Theatre (11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg), New Delhi on September 29 at 1.30 and 4pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Anarchy by William Dalrymple

No one tells a historical tale in the fascinating way that Dalrymple does. Tracing the rise and growth of the East India Company — that ultimately dethroned the Mughal seat in the capital and took the reins of the subcontinent into its hands — The Anarchy tells the story of the world’s first global corporation that managed to overthrow an empire. Written in Dalrymple’s inimitable style and gripping the reader’s attention with the turn of every page, this one is for all the aficionados of history, and tells a tale that is more relevant today than ever before.

The Anarchy is published by Bloomsbury.