Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

Verve gives you the lowdown on events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

M. V. Dhurandhar: The Romantic Realist, Mumbai

Radha & Krishna Radha & Krishna

Taking you into the world of British-era artist M.V. Dhurandhar, this show — presented in collaboration with DAG Modern — includes 238 exhibits that showcase the maestro’s paintings, sketches, book illustrations and photographs. Giving viewers a glimpse into his life as well, the exhibition includes rare archival material like his easel, gold medals received for his craft, and the very chair he sat on while creating his masterpieces.

M. V. Dhurandhar: The Romantic Realist is on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art (M G Road, Fort), Mumbai until October 13.

Impact: Design Thinking & The Visual Arts in India, Mumbai



The first in a series of exhibitions charting the growth of design in the country, Impact features works by individuals, groups and institutions who have made a name for themselves working at the intersections of art and design. Focusing on those who rose to fame in the post-Independence era of the 19050s and ’60s, the show includes works in diverse media like book design, animation, advertising, industrial design, photography, textiles and painting.

Impact: Design Thinking & The Visual Arts in India is on display at Chatterjee & Lal (01/18 Kamal Mansion, Arthur Bunder Road), Mumbai until October 20.

FOOD

Rajeshree’s Okhomiya Akhaaj: An Assamese Luncheon by OpenOut, Bengaluru



Curious to know what traditional northeastern dishes such as Patot diya Maas and Masor Bilahi taste like? Then head to this Assamese luncheon by OpenOut — an endeavour that brings people closer through curated experiences around food, arts & entertainment — that is plating up a selection of delectable local cuisine, including drinks and desserts.

Rajeshree’s Okhomiya Akhaaj is taking place on Sunday at HSR BDA Complex, South Bangalore. The platter is priced at Rs. 1250 per head.

Harajuku opens in Mumbai

Japanese cuisine being the order of the day, a new cafe has opened its doors in Bandra, that offers the best of street food popular in the East Asian country. Take your pick from quirky matcha crepes and miso pesto salami, to varieties of dorayaki (stuffed pancakes) and taiyaki (fish-shaped waffles).

MUSIC & THEATRE

Radio One Forever Rock — A Tribute to the Beatles

The Beatles The Beatles

Imagine a live homage to your favourite legends — BlueFrog makes this possible. At their Bluefrog All-Stars night, nationally-renowned musicians Kishan Baalaji, Yogesh Pradhan Gatc, Girish Pradhan, Suraz, Nagen, Pradip Ramanathan will belt out tunes by The Beatles, that’s sure to transport you to the era of 60s’ music.

A Tribute to the Beatles is taking place a blueFrog (#3, Church Street, Opposite MG Road, Metro Station Gate #2), Bengaluru on September 15 at 9.30pm.

Head to the One People Festival in Chennai

If food, drinks, music and dance is your idea of a perfect weekend, then this fest is one you can’t miss. Taking place at Chariot Beach Resort, the fest has over a hundred artists performing at 5 stage settings. Art installations, a flea market, and food trucks will dot the venue as well — camp out at the hotel for 36 hours of foot-tapping music!

The One People Festival starts on 15th September at 4pm, at Chariot Beach Resort (Five Rathas Road, Behind Five Rathas Monument), Chennai.