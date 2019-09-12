Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a dinner hosted by Nigella Lawson to a celebration of the world’s best pianists, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Rahul Inamdar: Meditations on Abstraction, Delhi

The self-taught artist’s first solo exhibition in Delhi, this show includes abstract works that involve ‘multiple colour applications followed by a process of peeling off the excessive colours’ to create unique imagery. Focusing on feeling more than form, Rahul Inamdar’s paintings are centred around nature and its colours.

Rahul Inamdar: Meditations on Abstraction is on display at Gallery Threshold (C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave, Opp. I.I.T), New Delhi until September 28.

Pilgrims in Space, Time, Identity, Mumbai

The title of this exhibition referring to the artists’ journeys in the creation of their works, this show includes works by Maya Burman, Nalini Malani, Raghava KK, and Shilo Shiv Suleman. Curated by Ranjit Hoskote, the exhibition and the works on display provide ‘frameworks of stability that are tweaked to provoke parallel universes of significance into being’. From Burman’s signature vibrant frames to Raghava’s quirky canvases, the artworks on display compel the viewer to question, and re-look the concepts of time and identity.

Pilgrims in Space, Time, Identity is on display at Art Musings (Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane), Mumbai until October 26.



FOOD

American Express’ World Series event: Dinner by Nigella Lawson, Delhi & Mumbai

She’s one of the world’s most famous home cooks, and now you can get a taste of her delicious platters as well! This weekend, Nigella Lawson will host a London-themed dinner that includes dishes like chicken with bitter orange and fennel, grilled halloumi with a warm spiced cauliflower salad, and more. Pair this with the Jacob’s Creek Classic and Sparkling wines that will be served at the event, and you have yourself a winning meal!

The dinner by Nigella Lawson will be hosted at The Chambers (Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai on September 14 and at The Roseate (D Block, NH 8, Samalkha), New Delhi on September 15 at 8pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Mumbai Piano Day, Mumbai

Louiz Banks Louiz Banks

Back in its fourth edition, Mumbai Piano Day celebrates the very best talents of the instrument, bringing jazz, funk, classical and more on one platform. With a line-up of internationally-renowned artistes like Louiz Banks, Joy Mendonsa, Ronnie Monsorate, Aninha Lobo, Clement Rooney, Tanmay Deochake, Karim Ellaboudi and Gino Banks, this one promises to be an evening of foot-tapping piano tunes!

Mumbai Piano Day will take place at Tata Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on September 14 at 7pm.

Under the Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night, Delhi

The Gundecha Brothers The Gundecha Brothers

At the latest edition of this concert series that highlights India’s rich cultural heritage, the Gundecha Brothers – proponents of the Dhrupad style of music, who specialise in the poetry of Tulsidas, Kabir, Padmakar and Nirala – will take to the stage, accompanied by classically-trained artistes Bindhumalini and Vedant, who will merge the words of Kabir and Tulsidas with musical traditions from across the globe in a captivating show. A true treat for aficionados of Indian classical music and fans of Kabir’s poems!

Under the Banyan Tree On A Full Moon Night is taking place at 1AQ (Opposite Qutub Minar, Mehrauli), New Delhi on September 14 at 7pm.

GETAWAY

The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore

Rajasthan is known for both its sprawling heritage palaces and its bounty of wildlife that roams the desert state. And at the reopened The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort in Ranthambhore, you can treat yourself to both. Situated between the Aravalis and the Vindhyas, this property is India’s first luxury jungle resort set across 20 acres of land, and borders the Ranthambore National Park and Tiger Reserve. Indulge in experiences like dining by the lake or the mango orchard by partaking in a traditional Rajasthani thali, enjoy a private yoga session, an art walk, or even a jungle drive — where you can spot some tigers — or head out on a Chambal river safari to observe the endangered Gharial crocodile. Spend a weekend to relax in your luxury tented accommodation and enjoy meals from the resort’s all-day fine dining restaurant, and head home after a few days of true royal treatment.

The Oberoi Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort, Ranthambhore is open for bookings from September 15 onwards.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Quichotte by Salman Rushdie

Shortlisted for this year’s Man Booker Prize, acclaimed author Salman Rushdie’s latest is a modern retelling of Miguel de Cervantes’ celebrated story, Don Quixote. This tragi-comedy traces the life of an ageing travelling salesman who falls in love with a TV star and sets off to America to prove himself to her. Rushdie’s new book intertwines a quest for love with a portrait of the modern age that we live in, and proves to be a brilliant new take on an age old classic.

Quichotte is published by Penguin Random House India.