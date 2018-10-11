Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

Granite Lamp & Mirror, New Delhi

Kerala-born artist Madhusudanan’s latest body of work, that focuses on questions of image and identity through the lens of politics, includes artworks in diverse media including oil paintings, sculptures, and ink and charcoal drawings. Continuing his engagement with themes including global wars, and cinema as a historical medium, the artist’s new body of work is an evocative series of creations.

Granite Lamp & Mirror is on display at Vadehra Art Gallery (D-53 Defence Colony), New Delhi until October 25.

Datura, Mumbai

Highlighting the photographer’s preoccupation with light, nature and the quotidian world, Datura by Shahid Datawala focuses on plants and flowers, not just as nature’s delights but as characters in a story. Clicked over several months in Mumbai and Paris, Datawala’s photos are reminiscent of the magical natural photos by masters like Karl Blossfeldt. The exhibition will be accompanied by a catalogue essay penned by Matthieu Foss.

Datura is on display at TARQ (F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, C.S.M. Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai from October 12 to November 24.

FOOD

New menu at Tim Tai, Bengaluru

After completing five successful years, the Asian fine-dining restaurant Tim Tai reinvents itself with a brand new menu, new interiors, and more exciting experiences that make for a complete meal. From seafood specials to TaKo bowls and spreads for corporates, the newly-done space has a freshly curated menu of offerings as well. With Moo Shu pork from Northern China, traditional Javanese duck curry or Jakarta-style chilli sambal prawn, Tim Tai promises to bring to you the delights of Asia on a plate.

Visit Tim Tai at 130, 1st A Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru. For reservations, call 0720-419-8888

Crab and Wine Festival, Mumbai

Crab lovers rejoice, Mumbai’s most popular seafood eatery presents a crab and wine festival that is sure to make your mouth water. Sample the many crustaceans on offer at Mahesh Lunch Home, from the Indonesian steamed crab Balinese curry, Malaysian Crab tuk tuk, Thai crab in light soy basil, to local Indian favourites like crab coriander sticks, ginger crab from Coorg, Manglorean denji curry, crab vindaloo and even Andhra chilli crab. The best part? A free glass of wine with every crab dish you order!

The Crab and Wine Fest is taking place at Mahesh Lunch Home (Kings Apartment, Juhu Tara Road, Next to J.W. Marriott, Juhu), Mumbai until October 31.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Catch Bryan Adams — The Ultimate Tour

If you’re a kid from the ’80s and ’90s, you’ve grooved to his tunes at some point unless you were living under a rock. The Summer of ’69 singer, Bryan Adams, is back in India to promote his latest album, Ultimate. Performing popular songs from his illustrious career including Here I Am, Everything I Do I Do It For You and All for Love, Adams will take music fans on a nostalgic trip through his chartbusters.

Bryan Adams — The Ultimate Tour is taking place in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from October 12-14. Ticket prices start at Rs. 1000 onwards.

Watch a performance of Aruna’s Story in Mumbai

Raell Padamsee’s Ace Productions and Create Foundation present a retelling of the tragic story of Aruna Shahbaug, a nurse who was raped by a hospital helper, who spent over 40 years in coma, leading to the Supreme Court passing an important law on rape and passive euthanasia. A poignant story, the play is sure to move audiences, compelling them to think about issues plaguing our country including the treatment of women and basic human rights.

Aruna’s Story will be performed at Royal Opera House (Mama Padmanand Marg, Girgaum), Mumbai on October 12 at 7pm.