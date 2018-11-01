Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a millet food festival to grand theatre productions, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Babur Ki Gai

Mythopoesis, a genre in modern literature and film where a fictional mythology is created by a writer, is a common narrative method. In Babur Ki Gai — conceptualised by Adwait Singh — 19 artists from the Subcontinent and around use this theme to examine the oxymoron that is ‘contemporary history’, and bring to the canvas issues of politics, socio-economics and several issues of the contemporary world, making for a poignant showcase.

Babur Ki Gai is on display at Gallery Latitude 28 (F-208, First Floor, Lado Sarai), New Delhi and at Art District XIII (F-213 C, Ground Floor, Lado Sarai), New Delhi until November 20.

Rekha@Sixty – Transient Worlds of Belonging

To celebrate the reputed artist Rekha Rodwittiya’s 60th birthday, this exhibition presents a sort of retrospective that looks back on her spiritual and physical journey. A sixty-piece series of paperworks is the highlight of the show, that also has on display a series of multimedia works. “The objects I use establish my relationship with the world at large…. They are often possessions that I own, from which I extract metaphors and formulate a personalised symbology,” says Rodwittiya of her creations.

Rekha@Sixty – Transient Worlds of Belonging is on display at Sakshi Gallery (6/19, 2nd Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba), Mumbai until November 30.

FOOD

Millet Festival at Punjab Grill, Mumbai

Multigrain Sev Puri with Avocado Salsa Multigrain Sev Puri with Avocado Salsa

To celebrate our country’s “miracle grains”, the fine-dining Indian restaurant Punjab Grill is hosting a Millet Festival, that showcases the diversity and richness of the ingredient in a plethora of dishes. The menu includes unique preparations of your old favourites with a twist like quinoa bean chaat, multigrain sev puri with avocado chutney, lauki and multigrain tikki, Kashmiri gucchi aur samak, ragi da halwa, and bajra malpua naal kesar rabdi that you can savour to your heart’s content!

The Millet Festival is taking place at Punjab Grill (G-5, The Capital, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai until November 30. Timings 12pm-12am.

Sunday Brunch with Sarthak Sachdeva, Delhi

At popular eatery 38 Barracks, everything from the decor to the ambience will give you a military vibe, as the locale is housed in a living room and balcony of a retired army colonel. Enjoy a lazy Sunday brunch that includes two desserts and a mocktail, as you sway to the tunes of emerging musician and composer Sarthak Sachdeva, who will be performing live.

Sunday Brunch with Sarthak Sachdeva will take place at 38 Barracks Cafe and Bar (M- 38, Ground and First Floor, M Block, Outer Circle, Connaught Place), New Delhi on every Sunday of November at 12pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Enjoy a play or two at the Prithvi Theatre Festival in Mumbai

Naseeruddin Shah and Meher Mistry in Truth Naseeruddin Shah and Meher Mistry in Truth

Mumbai’s favourite theatre fest is back in its 40th year, bringing to theatre aficionados a mix of music and theatre performances with new plays to enthral and engage viewers. From a Western Classical concert by the Symphony Orchestra of India and three premier productions to 9 fringe theatre performances, several discussions and literary encounters, the Prithvi Theatre Fest presents to you the very best of theatre on one platform.

Prithvi Theatre Festival is taking place at Prithvi Theatre (20, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road); Royal Opera House (Mama Paramanand Marg, Girgaum) and G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture (G-5/A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi), Mumbai from November 3-12.

Hum to the tunes of We Are The World in Bengaluru

Featuring an original script by Imbroglio Productions, this musical showcase has the crew perform songs by Michael Jackson, for the first time in India. A spectacular showcase, the event includes unique performances alongside a professionally-trained choir that will belt out all your favourite tunes by the King of Pop.

We Are The World will be performed at Good Shepherd Auditorium (Museum Road, Shanthala Nagar, Richmond Town), Bengaluru from November 1-3 at 7.30pm.