Verve Weekend Guide

From a brand new Twenties-inspired bar to an electronic music fest featuring international artistes, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

ECCE Homo – Behold the man or how one become what one is

Fall Fall Ringa Ringa Roses Ringa Ringa Roses

Taking its title and inspiration from German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s seminal text Ecce Homo: How to Become What You Are, Gigi Scaria’s latest show includes a body of brand new works including paintings, sculptures and projections. Using anthropomorphic sculptures, video panels and drawings, the artist illustrates the moral doubts and anxieties regarding the human body and the future of our humanity as a whole.

ECCE Homo is on display at Vadehra Art Gallery (D-53, Defence Colony), New Delhi until November 24.

Born Free

Michelle Poonawalla, in a tribute to her artist grandfather Jehangir Vazifdar, presents an exhibition that includes a series of animal portraits. A series of 25 new works that explore the fragility and power of nature, the creations are superimposed with a mapped digital projection, that makes it seem as though the animals are running ‘off’ the canvas, and into ‘our’ real world. Through this showcase, Poonawalla aims to highlight the beauty and variance of life, from the powerful bull to the fragility of a delicate butterfly.

Born Free is on display at Jehangir Art Gallery (161B, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda), Mumbai until November 12.

FOOD

Thirsty City 127 opens in Mumbai

The newest entrant in the busy food hub of Lower Parel, Thirsty City 127 is a fresh craft cocktail bar, brewery and art and events space all rolled into one. Including on its menu a variety of craft beers, ingredient-based cocktails, bio-dynamic wines as well as small plates and gourmet Napolitana pizzas, the space also houses an art gallery of sorts, with the opening exhibition featuring works by artist Krishna Reddy.

Thirsty City 127 is now open at Todi Mill Compound (Mathuradas Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel), Mumbai.

An evening with a tea artist at Hyatt, Bengaluru

If your only solace lies in a warm cup of tea, then this event that will teach you to appreciate your favourite beverage even more. Tea artist Susmita Das Gupta will introduce you (and you’ll have a chance to taste) to several flavours and types of freshly-brewed teas, like Silver Needle White, Oolong, Darjeeling Second Flush Muscatel Black, the peppy South African Rooibos, and the Kashmiri Kahwa, a delicacy of sorts. Tea lovers, rejoice!

The event will take place at While Box at the Hyatt (1/1, Off M.G. Road, Ulsoor, Someshwarpura), Bengaluru on November 10 at 3.30pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Laugh out loud at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow in Mumbai

Only Much Lounder brings to Indian shores the best comedians from Down Under, introducing local audiences to Aussie humour. Hosted by Kanan Gill, the roadshow has artistes Daniel Cornell, Guy Montgomery, Aaron Chen and Mel Buttle take to the stage and bring in the laughs. This one promises to give you the best in stand-up, satire and all forms of silliness!

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is taking place at Above The Habitat (4th Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West), Mumbai on November 9 at 7pm.

Enjoy the Far Out Left Music Festival in Mumbai



Presented by Regenerate X Social, this two-day dance and music electronic music festival features artistes from Japan, USA and more. Bringing together both international and Indian talents of alternative electronic club music, the event has partnered with Social, so you can enjoy burgers, munchies and LIITs as you groove to popular tracks.

The Far Out Left Festival will take place at The Great Eastern Mills (25-29, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla), Mumbai on November 10 and 11 from 12pm onwards.