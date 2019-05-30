Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From Russell Peters’ stand-up show to an exhibition on portraiture, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Outside/In: An exhibition of Portraits, New Delhi

KM Madhusudhanan, Archaeology of Cinema - 5 KM Madhusudhanan, Archaeology of Cinema - 5

Featuring portraits by a range of diverse artists including Dhruvi Acharya, Atul Dodiya, KM Madhusudhanan, Gieve Patel, Sudhir Patwardhan, Varunika Saraf, and Mithu Sen, this exhibition takes a closer look at the art form of portraiture. Keeping the idea of the portrait fluid, the artists explore various themes like questions of identity, existentialism, trauma and belonging. As the press note aptly says, “The act of making portraits is not only a celebration of the human form and the ability to capture the inner lives of the subjects but an acknowledgement of the fragility of the body and its inevitable mortality”.

Outside/In: An exhibition of Portraits is on display at Vadehra Contemporary ( D-53, Block D, Defence Colony), New Delhi until June 3.

Kolkata|Santiniketan, Mumbai

This group show features works by 6 artists who share a connection with the cultural hub of the east, Kolkata. With creations by Somnath Hore, Jogen Chowdhury, Sunil Das, Chittrovanu Mazumdar, Jayshree Chakravarty and Radha Binode Sharma, Kolkata|Santiniketan takes a closer look into the worlds and minds of these artists who hail from there, each with a unique artistic oeuvre.

Kolkata|Santiniketan is on display at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke (First Floor, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, Colaba), Mumbai until July 20.

FOOD

Vietnamese Cooking Class at Flavour Diaries, Mumbai

Find the perfect balance of tastes and flavours in the cuisine of this Southeast-Asian country. At this cooking class, learn how to conjure up a delectable Vietnamese spread, including griddled broccoli with black sesame peanut salt, sticky caramel chicken or mushrooms with ginger and chilli, and a fragrant chicken or rice noodle salad.

The Vietnamese Cooking Class will take place at Flavour Diaries (3rd Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Off S. V. Road, Khar West), Mumbai on May 31. Class fee Rs. 4,000 per person.

World On A Plate with Marco Pierre White, Bengaluru

Who wouldn’t like to hang out with the ‘Godfather Of Modern Cooking’ to learn about the world of food? This season, World On A Plate brings celebrated chef Marco Pierre White to Bengaluru, for a 2-day celebration of all things food, with stalls by the 16 finest restaurants in the city. Indulge in masterclasses, photo ops with Marco, installations and even a farmers market with fresh produce, and of course a meet-and-greet with your favourite chefs.

World On A Plate will be taking place at The Ritz-Carlton (99, Residency Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar), Bengaluru, on June 1 & 2.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Deported World Tour by Russell Peters, Delhi and Mumbai

Russell Peters Russell Peters

He’s one of North America’s funniest comedians of Indian-origin, and now he’s coming closer to home to bring in the laughs. Russell Peters comes to India with his Deported tour, that will feature brand new material as well as his signature audience interactions. Bring on the laughter!

Russell Peters will perform at the Indira Stadium (Indraprastha Estate, Grand Trunk Road, Near Raj Ghat), New Delhi on May 31 and at NSCI Dome (Lala Lajpatrai Marg, Lotus Colony, Worli), Mumbai on June 2 and 3 at 6.30pm.

Totò Tribute Band, Delhi

One of the most successful Album-Oriented Rock (AOR) bands in the world, Toto is known for their hits like Hold the line, Africa, Stop Loving You and the Grammy-winning Rossanna. Get your fill of their music at this tribute show, where some of Delhi’s best musicians take the stage to belt out Toto’s greatest hits.

The Totò Tribute Band will perform at The Piano Man Jazz Club (Commercial Complex B 6/7-22, Block B6, Safdarjung Enclave), New Delhi on June 1 at 9pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Nine Waves: The Extraordinary Story Of Indian Cricket by Mihir Bose

If you live in India, cricket is something you can’t ignore — it’s almost like a religion for many. Award-winning journalist Mihir Bose’s latest book takes a look at this sport and it’s history, right from the early days it was introduced to the current Virat Kohli era. Trace Indian cricket’s journey, filled with “mesmerizing stars, thrilling moments, great victories, heartbreaking losses and significant turning points”, as Bose tells stories of each “wave” of the sport. A great pick for diehard fans of the gentleman’s game, The Nine Waves is a pleasing read for this World Cup season.

The Nine Waves: The Extraordinary Story Of Indian Cricket is published by Aleph Book Company