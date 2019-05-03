Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a jazz performance to a Chettinad food festival, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Strange and Sublime Addresses, Mumbai

Showcasing the works of four artists — Gopikrishna, Maïté Delteil, Nilofer Suleman, and Smriti Dixit — this exhibition has them come together to illustrate their addresses in multiple frames and scales. With each creator bringing to the canvas their own signature style, this exhibit curated by Ranjit Hoskote, allows them to play with narratives, rhythms and painting methods.

Strange and Sublime Addresses is on display at Art Musings (Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane, Colaba), Mumbai until June 27.

Vintage floral mandala workshop, Delhi

Artworks that are supposed to represent the universe, Mandalas are often seen on home entrances, walls and more — and now you can learn to make your own. Organised by The Craftsutra, this floral mandala workshop will teach you a step-by-step process of creating a Mandala, starting with ageing paper with tea leaves; learning radial symmetry to create a mandala; drawing floral patterns; including intricate motif patterns to create balance; and finally basic watercolour techniques, colour mixing and compositions to finish your personal work of art.

The Vintage Floral Mandala Workshop will take place at Chaayos (M 66, Plot No 3, Block M, Connaught Place), New Delhi on May 5, 11am-1.30pm.

FOOD

Chettinad Food Festival at Radisson, Bengaluru

Dishes of the Chettiars — the traders of Tamil Nadu — are as flavourful as they come. Get a taste of this southern cuisine at a special Chettinad Food Festival in Bengaluru, as you feast on delicacies like Vazhapoo cutlets, Iyengar Parappu urandai kozhambu (dal balls in a tangy gravy), Nenje elembu saaru (bone gravy), Devakottai Kari Sukka (dry mutton), Tirunelveli Halva (red wheat halva) and more.

The Chettinad Food Festival is currently on offer at Tijouri, Radisson Blu Atria (1, Palace Road, Ambedkar Veedhi), Bengaluru until May 12. Meal timings 7-11.30pm.

Nara opens doors in Colaba, Mumbai

The specialist in authentic Thai food, the Bandra-based restaurant Nara now makes its way to SoBo, with its new space opening in Colaba. With two private dining rooms, a separate bar area and a unique design concept coupled with delicious Thai cuisine, Nara Thai Colaba is a must-visit.

Nara Thai is opening at Amarchand Mansion, (16 Madame Cama Road, Colaba), Mumbai. Timings 12.30-3pm and 7pm-1am.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Jazz Goes to Broadway, Mumbai

Rajeev Raja Rajeev Raja

Aficionados of jazz and lovers of Broadway performances, here’s a concert you can’t miss. Tap your feet to timeless Broadway hits from the best of theatre including The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music, and Jesus Christ Superstar. As musicians Rajeev Raja on the flute, Rahul Wadhwani on piano, Karl Peters on Bass, Aron Nyiro on drums, Adil Manuel on the guitar, and Bosco Monsorate with the trumpet, you’re assured an evening of soulful tunes.

Jazz Goes to Broadway will be performed at Tata Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on May 5 at 7pm.

Tansen on a Tightrope, Bengaluru

Exploring the tension between performing for an audience and practising an art form as a spiritual act, Tansen on a Tightrope has three artists come together in a performance that merges a Dhrupad composition with contemporary dance. A singer, a dancer and a percussionist present this act that is loosely inspired by the story of the famed medieval singer Tansen, with the aim of finding the balance between tradition and modernity.

Tansen on a Tightrope will be performed at Shoonya, Centre for Art and Somatic Practices (4th Floor, Rear Wing, Brahmananda Court, 37 Lal Bagh Road), Bengaluru on May 4 at 7pm.