Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a stand-up show by an Emmy-winning comedian to an exhibition on the importance of preserving cultural artefacts, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Conserving The Collection, Mumbai

How are objects in a museum taken care of? What do art historians and conservators do? How does art, science and history play a role in safeguarding our heritage for generations? If these questions have ever crossed your mind, this is an exhibition not to be missed. Mumbai’s CSMVS Museum presents an intriguing showcase that includes objects from the museum that have been treated for conservation, teaching viewers the process and importance of preserving cultural artefacts.

Conserving The Collection is on display at Special Exhibitions Gallery (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, 159-161 Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort), Mumbai until May 31.

A Second Coming, Kolkata

A solo show of Delhi-based French artist Julien Segard’s works, this exhibition showcases art that creates a dialogue about the relationship between man, architecture and landscapes. Focusing on our ‘violent’ ownership of nature and the land around us, Segard builds a thread of connection with his creations including sculptures, installations, works on paper, and paintings.

A Second Coming is on display at Experimenter (45 Ballygunge Place), Kolkata until July 25.

FOOD

A Feast For The Throne Pop-Up, Mumbai

Still reeling from the series finale of your favourite HBO show? Here’s an event where you can meet fellow fans and dine with them like the Lannisters. The Literary Table’s 3rd pop-up in Mumbai presents a Game Of Thrones themed dinner, a great eight-course dinner to feast like a royal. Including creations like poached chicken liver to represent the Dothraki tradition of eating a stallion’s heart, and spicy pork belly to represent King Robert’s death, with Grover Zampa wines to sip on, this table is one you’d want to reserve a seat at.

A Feast For The Throne Food Pop-Up will be taking place at Pop Ups by Devika: Kitchen Studio (Shop no 7, Kabir Ashram Building, Lower Parel), Mumbai on May 25 at 7.30pm.

Ramzan Iftar Walk in Fraser Town, Bengaluru

Keep your stomachs empty all day so you can make place for Iftar delicacies at night, as you explore the Garden City’s Iftar-feast spots with this walk. Sample various delectable dishes like harira, brain puffs, haleem, sheermal naan with chicken or mutton gravy, different types of biryani, shawarma rolls, seekh kebabs, and desserts like khubani ka meetha, khoya naan, halwa puri and more, as you also take in titbits of local history of the place and learn more about Islamic culture and the tradition of fasting.

The Ramzan Iftar Walk will take place in Fraser Town, Bengaluru on May 26 at 5pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Road To Nowhere — Aziz Ansari, Delhi & Mumbai

Aziz Ansari Aziz Ansari

Laugh out loud with Emmy and Golden Globe Award winning comedian Aziz Ansari at his latest stand-up special tour, as his performance promises lots of fun. With his observations on everyday life, India, Americans, being an Indian-American and more, Ansari’s show is guaranteed to bring in the laughs.

Road To Nowhere — Aziz Ansari will take place at National Centre for the Performing Arts and Liberty Carnival Cinemas, Mumbai on May 24 & 25 at 3pm and 8pm; and at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on May 26 at 4pm and 7pm.

The All Star Jazz Band, Mumbai

Bringing together some of the finest jazz musicians from India and abroad led by vocalist Komal Kuwadekar, the All Star Jazz Band will be performing classical jazz as well as groovy Motown and R&B, blending all the genres to create soulful numbers. The show also features Sanjay Divecha on guitar, Anurag Naidu on piano, Aron Nyiro on drums, Jarryd Rodrigues on the saxophone and Marios Menelou on bass.

The All Star Jazz Band will perform at Experimental Theatre (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on May 25 at 9pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Coming Round the Mountain by Ruskin Bond

Everyone’s favourite childhood author, Ruskin Bond is back with his new memoir — his story of growing up in the mountains during his school days in the late 1940s, when India was a new country grappling with Partition and independence. A story of friendship, struggle, life, journeys of love and loss and ultimately of hope, Coming Round the Mountain is for all fans of Bond, teaching us eternal lessons along the way.

Coming Round the Mountain is published by Penguin RandomHouse India.