Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a special Burmese food menu to an exhibition of abstract art, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Luminous Solitude, Mumbai

Explore the world and canvases of master artist Francis Newton Souza, through a special exhibition that presents 11 paintings by the maestro, taking viewers on a journey through four decades of his creative life. The show features many works including a rare self-portrait as well as one of his paintings from Souza’s earliest years as an artist.

Luminous Solitude is on display at Akara Art (4/5 Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba), Mumbai from May 19 to June 22.

Four Abstractionists – Diverse Norms of Vitalistic & Formalistic Abstraction, Kolkata

Putting together the artworks of four artists working with abstract art, Aakriti Gallery presents an exhibition that with diverse forms of abstraction. Featuring works by artists Sunil De, Akhilesh, Amitabha Dhar and Samindranath Majumder, this show traverses varied themes of abstraction, including their exploration of life, vitality, beauty and more.

Four Abstractionists – Diverse Norms of Vitalistic & Formalistic Abstraction is on display at Aakriti Art Gallery (Orbit Enclave, First Floor, 12/3A, Hungerford Street), Kolkata until June 8.

FOOD

Culinary workshop at Radisson Blu Atria, Bengaluru

Keep craving street food but your delicate stomach doesn’t allow you to enjoy eating out much? Then head to this workshop and learn to whip up goodies in the comfort of your home. Chef Jai Prasad and his team will teach participants how to put together lip-smacking snacks like idli burger, bun nippet, congress sandwich, boonda rasam and more. Including a lunch with the team and a helping of tea or coffee, this workshop will surely help hone your skills in the kitchen!

The culinary workshop will take place at One Atria Cafe (Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, 1, Palace Rd, Ambedkar Veedhi), Bengaluru on May 18 and 25, 10am onwards.

Thingyan Menu at Burma Burma, Mumbai

To celebrate the Burmese New Year festival of Thingyan, Burma Burma presents a new menu bringing to patrons some of the best dishes from the neighbouring country. Featuring unique dishes from the Mon and Kayin states of Burma, the menu includes delicacies like spicy avocado tea leaf salad, quack palata, 999 noodles, and there’s even a special Burmese Village Set and small plate menu if you’re in a mood to nibble on a bit of everything!

The Thingyan menu is currently on offer at Burma Burma (Kothari House, Oak Lane, M. G. Road, Fort), Mumbai from May 17 to June 2, 12-3pm and 7-11pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

BUDXBLR, Bengaluru

Budweiser Experiences is back this year with special music performances that celebrate inclusivity, bringing several noted names in the world of music onto one platform. The line-up includes renowned artistes like Madame Gandhi, as well as home-grown musicians like Pardafash, The F16s and The Derelicts, among others. Get set to groove the night away!

BUDXBLR will be taking place at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined (#413, 100 Feet Road,, 4th Block, Koramangala), Bengaluru on May 18, 4pm onwards.

Thirty Something ft. Abish Mathew, Mumbai

Nothing gives you a jolt like coming close to 30 and knowing you’re done with another decade of your life, approaching middle age soon. Now learn to laugh away those old-age woes with this comedy show that’s by, for and about 30-somethings. Headlined by Abish Mathew, Thirty Something piles on the jokes about all the good and bad things in life, relationships, and more that you tackle in the 4th decade of your life.

Thirty Something ft. Abish Mathew will be performed at The Integral Space (14 Janata Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Opposite Palladium Mall, Lower Parel), Mumbai on May 19 at 7.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Women Who Ruled India — Leaders. Warriors. Icons

We know of kings from all over the world, but the queens we can probably count on our fingers, many of them unknown or lost in the pages of history. A new book, The Women Who Ruled India — Leaders. Warriors. Icons, gives readers a glimpse into the lives and journeys of queens of our homeland, those who had prominent roles to play in their dynasties and shaping histories along the way. Learn about Nur Jahan and Jhansi Ki Rani, as well as Didda of Kashmir, Razia Sultan, Chand Bibi, Ahilyabai Holkar, the Begums of Bhopal and even Karnavati of Garhwal and the Bhaumakara queens of Odisha.

The Women Who Ruled India — Leaders. Warriors. Icons by Archana Garodia Gupta is published by Hachette India.