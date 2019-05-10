Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a fun choir performance to an eight-course European dinner, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

This That and The Other, New Delhi



A maestro of abstraction, Sheila Makhijani’s latest solo show takes viewers through her recent paintings, alongside those from 25 years ago — to showcase her constant urge to push boundaries in her quest for creation. Exhibiting Makhijani’s interest in form, line, colour and patterns, this show presents a comprehensive look at creations from her oeuvre.

This That and The Other is on display at Talwar Gallery (C-84, Block C, Neeti Bagh), New Delhi until July 31.

A Myth of Two Souls, Mumbai

The Crossing The Crossing

Presenting Paris-based photographer Vasantha Yogananthan’s first solo exhibition in Mumbai, this show is divided into seven ‘photo books’, each one dedicated to a chapter from The Ramayana. He retells the story of the great epic with his contemporary photographs of India, journeying from the north to the south. Shot on analog camera, Yogananthan’s images from this exhibition follow a unique colour palette, each one poignant and intriguing as the last.

A Myth Of Two Souls is on display at Jhaveri Contemporary (3rd Floor Devidas Mansion, 4 Mereweather Road, Apollo Bandar, Colaba), Mumbai until June 1.

FOOD

Soneva Fushi’s Chef Derrick Walles at Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai

Make place in your tummy for a truly gastronomic experience, as Chef Derrick Walles of the celebrated Soneva Fushi Maldives comes to Mumbai to wield his ladle and churn up an eight-course menu. Featuring European dishes with an Asian twist, chef Walles is plating up both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals for patrons to devour — providing a perfect end to this meal is a helping of his sweetcorn pannacotta with caramelized popcorn and coco cookie crumble. Cheers to that!

Chef Derrick Walles’ weekend-long gastronomical journey will take place at Magazine Street Kitchen (Gala No 13, Devidayal Compound, Darukhana, Byculla East), Mumbai on May 10 and 11, 8-11pm.

Mom & Me Chocolate Tour and Workshop, Bengaluru

A fun activity for moms and kids this Mothers Day weekend, Jus’Trufs presents a special chocolate tour and workshop. Explore the factory with your little one, and also learn to understand good quality chocolate as you try different activities like making the perfect ganache and tempering chocolates. Also make and take home goodies including chocolate truffles, “No 1 Mom” lollipops, white chocolate mango mousse and dark chocolate tart.

Mom & Me Chocolate Tour and Workshop is taking place at Jus’Trufs Chocolatiers (9, Jakkur Road, Jakkuru Layout, Jakkur), Bengaluru on May 11 at 2pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Screening — Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty, Mumbai

A fairytale ballet performed by one of the world’s most renowned troupes, Sleeping Beauty tells viewers the story of Aurora and her prince charming, and is a story full of curses, evil fairies, and happy endings. Presented by Pathe Live Paris and NCPA, the performance also features many other fairytale names like Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and more. Come relive your childhood through this classic dance form!

Bolshoi Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty will be screened at Godrej Dance Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on May 12 at 6.30pm.

Here’s to Love! by The Capital City Minstrels, Delhi

Entertaining music lovers for almost the past quarter century, The Capital City Minstrels are back with a performance to celebrate the world and colours of love. Featuring songs that cover all the moods and types of love –unconditional love of god, empathetic, romantic and platonic love, unrequited love, the pain of lost love and more — this show is sure to get you humming along.

Here’s to Love! will be performed at The Stein Auditorium (India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Near Sai Mandir), New Delhi on May 12 at 7.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Moment Of Lift — How Empowering Women Changes the World by Melinda Gates

Tracing the link between women’s empowerment and the health of societies as a whole, Gates’ book is an engaging and uplifting look at how each one of us can make a difference in this world in effective ways. A must-read for women from all over of all ages and stages of life, The Moment Of Lift covers topics ranging from child marriage and unequal pay to family planning and education for girls — and features empowering stories along the way. A truly inspiring read, this!