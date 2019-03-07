Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a legendary Spanish band’s first performance in India to a Nikkei cuisine special, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

The Castle of Crossed Destinies, Mumbai

Nandan Purkayastha, Song of Childhood Nandan Purkayastha, Song of Childhood

The first in a series of exhibitions to celebrate Art Musings’ 20th anniversary, The Castle of Crossed Destinies, curated by Ranjit Hoskote, includes works in diverse media by artists Ajay Dhandre, Baiju Parthan, Chittrovanu Mazumdar and Nandan Purkayastha. Their artworks find a common theme in their pursuit to understand what it means to be human, animal or machine, and “to belong to several species or categories of being at the same time”. From multimedia works to sculptures, the artists’ creations are both evocative and intriguing.

The Castle of Crossed Destinies is on display at Art Musings (Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane), Mumbai until April 27.

Simat kar kis liye nuqta nahīn bantī zamīn, Delhi

In this solo show that gets its name from one of Urdu poet Meeraji’s verses, artist Meher Afroz Wahid explores questions of personal, cultural and spiritual transitions, inspired by her own journeys and discoveries. Featuring artworks that include sculptures, installations, photography and video art, Wahid’s show “encircles culture, its impacts and its boundaries” and her explorations of these themes.

Simat kar kis liye nuqta nahīn bantī zamīn is on display at Threshold Art Gallery (C 221 Sarvodaya Enclave), New Delhi until March 27.

FOOD

Nikkei Cuisine Menu at Yuuka, Mumbai

Known for its unique spin on Japanese food, Yuuka at the St Regis Mumbai brings to patrons an exciting new menu of Nikkei cuisine. A mix of Japanese and Peruvian flavours — as the cuisine was created by the Japanese diaspora of South America — these Nikkei dishes are a mix of East Asian and South American flavours, giving the delicacies an interesting twist. Sample the Tiradito — a combination of Peruvian ceviche and Japanese sashimi — as well as other creations like the ceviche maki, anticichos, Nikkei-style rolls, and more.

The Nikkei Cuisine Menu is on offer at Yuuka (Level 37, The St. Regis Mumbai, 462, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel) Mumbai until March 20. Timings 12pm-3pm and 7pm-12am.

New Menu at Shang Palace, Shangri-La, New Delhi

Mud crab deep fried with Pixan chilli Mud crab deep fried with Pixan chilli

Shangri La’s celebrated Chinese restaurant that has been satiating patrons’ appetites for several decades, Shang Palace in New Delhi is out with a new menu that features the best kitchen creations by its three speciality chefs. Chef Ye Haijun, who whips up dimsum platters, Chef Kong Fanyi, Chinese barbeque expert and Chef Fulei, proficient with the wok, have each added a new twist to the fine-dining space’s menu. Try the best of Chinese created by these masters, including the sizzling water chestnut and mushroom XO dumpling, lamb pot sticker, crispy roasted duck with beluga caviar, honey-glazed barbeque Iberico pork, bamboo shoot and mustard greens, and the signature sizzling lobster mapo tofu. A feast for the soul indeed!

The new menu is now available at Shang Palace (Lobby Level, Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place), New Delhi. Timings 12.30pm-2.45pm and 7pm-11:45pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

NCPA presents Gipsy Kings, Mumbai

The Gipsy Kings The Gipsy Kings

If you don’t live under a rock, you’ve definitely grooved to the beats of Volare at least once in your life. The musicians behind this superhit number and many more tunes, the Gipsy Kings are performing in India for the very first time. The legendary band, that comprises two sets of brothers, will play their songs including Rumba Gypsy and Bamboleo to take fans back to the late ’80s and celebrate the best of Andalusian Spanish music.

The Gipsy Kings will be performing at Tata Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on March 9 at 7pm.

Avial – Live at Skydeck, Bengaluru

An Indian alt-rock band, Avial is known for their twist on Malayalam folklore and lyrics. Consisting of Tony John on vocals, Rex Vijayan on guitars and synth, Binny Isaac on bass, and Mithun Puthanveetil on drums, Avial will be playing their hit songs including Nada nada and Chekele.

Avial will be performing at Skydeck (VR Bengaluru Mall, 40/9 Devasandra Industrial Estate, Krishnarajapuram), Bengaluru on March 9 at 8pm.