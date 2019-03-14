Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a Spanish food fiesta and a Michael Jackson tribute to an exhibition of unique stamps, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Property of a Gentleman, Stamps from the Nizam of Hyderabad’s Dominions, New Delhi

A unique showcase presented by the Gujral Foundation will display rare stamps from the iconic Ewari Collection; which dates back to the times of Nawab Iqbal Hussain Khan, the Postmaster General under the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. Including a wide range of postage stamps, official letters, postcards, seals and monograms, this exhibition takes viewers back to a bygone era, and showcases an aspect of history we seldom talk about. A true philatelist’s delight!

Property of a Gentleman, Stamps from the Nizam of Hyderabad’s Dominions is on display at Bikaner House (Pandara Road, Pandara Flats, India Gate), New Delhi until March 24.

Signs Taken For Wonders by Lavanya Mani, Mumbai

Focusing on domestic craft techniques, artist Lavanya Mani explores histories and social dynamics through her works. In her latest exhibition, the Vadodara-based artist works primarily in Kalamkari handcrafting, taking inspiration from miniature painting as well. Straddling themes of nature, art, myth, history and science, the exhibition takes viewers on a journey of contemplation about the world around them.

Signs Taken For Wonders is on display at Chemould Prescott Road (3rd Floor, Queens Mansion, Fort), Mumbai from March 14 to April 30.

FOOD

Experience Epicurean Spain At JW Marriott, Mumbai

Seafood Paella Patatas Bravas

If flamenco, Andalusian music, sangria and all things Spain are what make you happy, then here’s a feast you can’t miss. The all-day dining restaurant JW Cafe brings to Mumbai Chef Miguel Blanco from Hotel Arts Barcelona for a one-of-its-kind Spanish pop-up. Experience a Spanish extravaganza as you sip on Spanish cocktails and taste hot tapas like patatas bravas and croquetas de pollo, and devour the chef’s vegetarian and chicken paellas and seafood fideua. Don’t forget to end your meal with a taste of the lush Spanish desserts like the crema Catalana, Santiago almond tart and leche frita. As they say in Spain, Salud to that!

The Spanish food pop-up is now on offer at the JW Cafe, (JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Vile Parle East), Mumbai until March 23. Dinner timings 7-11pm.

Chocolate Tour and Workshop, Bengaluru

Chocolate is every dessert-lover’s weakness, and nothing spells delight like learning to make your own. The chocolate company Jus’Trufs gives you the chance with an exclusive chocolate tour at their hideout. As you learn the art of tempering chocolate and observe the inner workings of a boutique chocolaterie, you also get to create your own personal truffles under the guidance of the brand’s master chocolatiers. Enjoy with a chocolate shot, lots of tastings, and the chance to take your personally-made Belgian chocolate truffles home!

Jus’Trufs’ Chocolate Tour and workshop is taking place at JusTrufs Chocolatiers Company Private Limited (9, Jakkur Road, Jakkuru Layout, Jakkur), Bengaluru on March 16 from 3-5pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Dekh Behen – Women’s Day Special, Mumbai

A still from Dekh Behen A still from Dekh Behen

It’s not a secret that no Indian wedding is complete without some drama. And the shaadi in Akvarious Productions’ Dekh Behen is no different. This 70-minute play set in Delhi and featuring an all-female cast, is a bittersweet comedy about daughters, girlfriends, mothers, sisters, gossiping, jealousy and everything in between. What happens when everyone dislikes the bride? Watch this play to know!

Dekh Behen – Women’s Day Special will be performed at Experimental Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on March 17 at 7pm.

I Am King – The Michael Jackson Experience, Bengaluru

It’s been 10 years, but the fact that the King of Pop is no more still hasn’t sunk in for most of his die-hard fans. A treat for Michael Jackson lovers, I Am King has dancers and performers right from Las Vegas presenting the artiste’s best numbers. Featuring renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits including Bad, Thriller, Man in the Mirror, Billy Jean and more, this show is sure to get you boogieing like the King himself!

I Am King – The Michael Jackson Experience will be performed at St Johns Auditorium (John Nagar, Opposite BDA Comlex, Koramangala), Bengaluru on March 16 at 8pm and March 17 at 4pm and 8pm.