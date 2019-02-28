Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a new Asian restaurant in Mumbai to a jazz festival in the capital, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Chennai Photo Biennale, Chennai

Manjunath Kamath Manjunath Kamath

For fans of the art, nothing is better than getting to view several forms, ways and styles of photography on one platform. And the 2nd edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale aims to do just that. Featuring works by over 50 artists in print from 13 countries across the city, the event will also include artist talks, workshops, films, projections, residencies and more. ‘Fauna of Mirrors’ being the philosophy of this edition, the Chennai Photo Biennale is sure to pique every photography buff’s fancy.

The Chennai Photo Biennale is taking place at various venues across Chennai until March 24.

Art For Concern Charity Auction, Mumbai

N S Bendre N S Bendre

There’s nothing like being able to give back to society while beautifying your space with artworks. Bringing together industrialists, entrepreneurs and art lovers, the 19th annual Art For Concern Charity Auction aims to promotes Indian art as well as give collectors a chance to contribute to disadvantaged communities. At this event, 50 lots will go under the hammer, including paintings by stalwarts like Ram Kumar, S.H. Raza, Bhupen Khakhar, M.F. Husain, F.N. Souza, and T Vaikuntam. The auction will be conducted by Mallika Sagar, and all proceeds will go towards Concern India Foundation.

The Art For Concern Charity Auction is taking place at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (Apollo Bandar, Colaba), Mumbai on February 28.

FOOD

LILT – Modern Asian Bar Room opens in Mumbai

Burmese Khausuey Burmese Khausuey

Experience Asian food with a twist at Lower Parel’s newest eatery. LILT – Modern Asian Bar Room, is a 7,500-sq ft dining space that offers traditional Asian food with a typical Indian twist. Try a taste of their orange chicken or shamble-spiced prawns, and down them with a selection of cocktails like the spiced mandarin sour and passion & orange slush. This one is truly like having Asia on your plate!

LILT Modern Asian Bar Room is now open at Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Timings 12pm-3pm and 7pm-1.30am.

Tea and Travel Stories with Susmita Das Gupta, Bengaluru

Sipping on tea and sharing travel experiences seems just about the ideal idea for a Saturday afternoon. Tea artist Susmita Das Gupta, along with award-winning travel blogger and photographer Kartik Kannan, give tea lovers a chance to bond over the beverage. Sample five types of teas from the tea-growing regions of India, paired with authentic regional food — and learn about the fascinating history and travel stories from these tea-making regions as well!

Tea & Travel Stories with Susmita Das Gupta will take place at Hyatt Centric (MG Road, Someshwarpura), Bengaluru on Saturday March 2 at 3pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Delhi International Jazz Festival, New Delhi

Asia 7 from Thailand Asia 7 from Thailand

If grooving to jazz numbers is your thing, then there’s no better way you can spend your weekend. Back in its 8th edition, the Delhi International Jazz Festival — presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in association with the New Delhi Municipal Corporation — brings to fans jazz musicians from around the world, to get your feet tapping. From Pulsar Trio from Germany, the Fran Malina Trio from Spain, Korea’s Go Back Project and Aziz Ozouss from Morocco to swing tunes by Lucknow Experiment closer to home, this music fest brings world music right to your doorstep.

The Delhi International Jazz Festival will take place at Nehru Park (Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave), New Delhi from March 1-3, 6.30pm onwards.

Sorabh Pant Live at TCC, Bengaluru

Recap the best and worst moments of the year gone by as you laugh out loud with acclaimed comedian Sorabh Pant. Covering topics ranging from Race 3 and Sacred Games to the IPL and the British royal wedding, Pant’s observations on the year that was are sure to leave you in splits.

Sorabh Pant will be performing at That Comedy Club (2nd floor, 46, 5th Block, Koramangala), Bengaluru on March 2 at 5pm and 8pm & on March 3 at 4pm and 7pm.