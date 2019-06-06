Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a gin and tonic fest to an exhibition that celebrates the universal truths of life, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Osmosis, Mumbai

Exploring themes of life, death, distance and belonging, Osmosis features works by three artists — Rithika Merchant, Samanta Batra Mehta, and Savia Mahajan, and is curated by Shaleen Wadhwana. Drawing on these universal turths of life, all the artists’ works form a ‘conjoined’ language when put together, owing to common myths, histories and stories that they focus on. As Wadhwana says, “They lend the viewer an insight into their ideas of how they feel at ‘home’ and their phoenix-like acceptance: that new life arises on the ashes of its predecessor.”

Osmosis is on display at Tarq (F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai from June 7 to August 10.

When Food Meets Art, New Delhi

We’ve all been told by our parents not to play with our food — but sometimes playing with it can lead to very creative results. At a new exhibition in the capital, artists Mouktik Kate, Susmita Basu, Vijaya Chauhan, Virender Singh, Rahul Kumar and Cyrus come together to create objects from distinct elements like clay, ceramic and wood — commonly used in cooking as well as in art. These unique sculptures are a mix of the quirky and the unusual, and viewers will get to feast on delicacies from a special menu accompanying the exhibition as well.

When Food Meets Art is on display at Artist Playground (Lower Ground Floor, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, GMR Hospitality District IGI Airport), New Delhi until July 20.



FOOD

The Irish House – Gin & Tonic Fest, New Delhi

If G&T is the beverage you turn to at every party, this is one fest you can’t miss. In association with Bombay Sapphire, The Irish House’s week-long Gin & Tonic festival brings patrons an array of aromatic G&T based cocktails, like cucumber and basil, grapefruit and vanilla, mint and cinnamon, and even a special Irish G&T with ingredients like fresh cucumber and orange, angostura bitters, green olives, rosemary and tonic. We’ll raise a toast to that!

The Gin & Tonic Fest is on offer at The Irish House (Unit 02, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, TDI South Bridge, Nehru Place), New Delhi from June 8 to 16, 12pm-1am.

Chocolate Making and Wine Tasting Experience, New Delhi

No two ingredients go together better than chocolate and wine. At a special workshop in the capital, treat yourself to a workshop that teaches you to pair both according to their tastes and textures. Also learn the process of chocolate-making and tempering, how to make a chocolate martini, and even take a few of your masterpieces home.

The Chocolate Making and Wine Tasting Experience is taking place at What’s In The Name (5G, 4th Floor, Dada Jungi House, Siri Fort, Opposite Red Cafe), New Delhi on June 9 at 3pm. Fees Rs. 3,500 per person.

MUSIC & THEATRE

A Funny Thing Called Life, Bengaluru

What is life if we aren’t able to laugh at it? This humorous play presents six vignettes from everyday life — situations we’d all have encountered at some point or another, and how they quickly twist themselves into laughable stories! Including stories like love at an airport lounge, the meaning of ‘Home Delivery’, a writing workshop and a conversation between 2 statues in a park, this light-hearted play takes a breezy look at the thing we call life!

A Funny Thing Called Life will be performed at Atta Galatta (134 KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala), Bengaluru on June 9 at 7.30pm.

Tughlaq, New Delhi

A much misunderstood ruler, Mohammed Bin Tughlaq has been known as a ‘wise fool’ to many. This Hindustani play, written by Girish Karnad, takes a look at the journey and character of this ruler as it focuses on the exodus of Tughlaq’s subjects from Delhi to Daulatabad and back again, five years later, from Daulatabad to Delhi — due to a failed measure. Bringing out the humane aspects of the ruler and also showcasing how many of us have a Tughlaq within, this play is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.

Tughlaq will be performed at Shri Ram Centre (4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House), New Delhi on June 8 at 7pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Animalia Indica: The Finest Animal Stories In Indian Literature edited by Sumana Roy

From the time we were children, stories about animals have fascinated us, and continue to enthral. Whether the Panchatantra or Jataka Tales, some of the best fiction to come from our country has been based on animals. Animalia Indica is a collection of the best of these stories, from a host of celebrated authors from across India. Including animal stories by the likes of Rudyard Kipling, Khushwant Singh, Ruskin Bond and R.K. Narayan among others, this one is a treat for animal lovers and bibliophiles alike.

Animalia Indica: The Finest Animal Stories In Indian Literature is published by Aleph Book Company.

