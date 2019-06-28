Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an adaptation of a Shakespearean comedy to a day-long food meet-up, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Inner Resonance, Mumbai

A retrospective exhibition of S.G. Vasudev, the exhibition features artworks in diverse media, created over the span of over four decades. Inner Resonance — Return To Sama takes the viewer on a journey through the acclaimed artist’s life, through his creations that traverse themes of nature, relationships, ecology and more, making for a poignant showcase.

Inner Resonance — Return To Sama is on display at National Gallery of Modern Art (Sir Cowasji Jehangir Public Hall, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda) Mumbai from June 29 – August 11.

Sang Saath, Delhi

In collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Vadehra Art Gallery, the Raza Foundation presents an exhibition that brings to one platform the works of India’s masters of modern art, including Syed Haider Raza, M F Hussain, Ram Kumar, Akbar Padamsee and Krishen Khanna. About these artists who formed the Progressive Artists Group in the 1940s, the press note for the show says, “Rooted in tradition, their vision and practice acknowledged and celebrated plurality of vision, idioms, styles and most of them remained friends throughout their life and career”. The exhibition, that marks Raza’s third death anniversary, also features many unseen artworks by Raza as well as creations by his French wife, Janine Mongillat.

Sang Saath is on display at Shridharani Gallery (205, Triveni Kala Sangam), New Delhi from June 30 – July 11.

FOOD

Bread & Butter, What’s On The Table?, Mumbai

Munaf Kapadia (The Bohri Kitchen), Gauri Devidayal (Magazine Street Kitchen), Rahul Akerkar (Qualia) Munaf Kapadia (The Bohri Kitchen), Gauri Devidayal (Magazine Street Kitchen), Rahul Akerkar (Qualia)

If food is all you breathe, sleep and eat, then here’s one event you just can’t miss. Presented by Dysco, Bread & Butter – What’s on the Table? is a day-long event that brings to patrons kitchen secrets, creative workshops and networking opportunities for anyone and everyone in the world of food. With names like Bombay Duck Brewing, The Bohri Kitchen, Sameer Seth (of The Bombay Canteen), and Natasha Diddee (of The Gutless Foodie) present at the event that includes several food pop-ups by the likes of O Pedro and Pop Ups by Devika, this one promises to fill your tummy with secrets and snippets from the food industry.

Bread & Butter, What’s On The Table? will take place at WeWork (C – 20, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East), Mumbai on June 30, 10am-9pm.

Summer Cakes Workshop, Delhi

The scorching heat is still getting to many, and what’s a better way to deal with it than get baking your favourite light goodies to much on. At the CCDS kitchen, learn to make a variety of bakes from seasonal produce, like Peach Streusal Cake, Chocolate-Raspberry Banana Loaf and a Zesty Lemon Cake, that you can pair with a nice cooling drink and beat the summer blues!

The Summer Cakes Workshop will be conducted at CCDS (A-13 Okhla Phase II, DDA Shed, Near Crowne Plaza Hotel), New Delhi on June 29 at 11am.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Piya Behrupiya, Bengaluru

Written and translated by Amitosh Nagpal, and directed by Atul Kumar, this Hindi adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is a hilarious comedy that includes song, dance, laughter and a whole lot of confusion. Bringing the Bard’s characters into an Indian milieu and staying faithful to the plot of mistaken identities and unrequited love, Piya Behrupiya is a must watch for avid theatre-goers and Shakespeare-faithfuls alike.

Piya Behrupiya will be performed at Gurunanak Bhavan Auditorium (Gurunanak Bhavan, Millers Tank Bund Road, Vasanth Nagar), Bengaluru on June 29 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The Piano Man Presents Back to the Classics, Delhi

Eleven of the capital’s singers will take you on a nostalgic journey to the ’60s and ’70s at this performance that pays a tribute to the good old classics. With a mix of blues, rock, R ‘n B and soul, the show includes covers and interpretations of songs by The Beatles, Whitney Houston, BB King, Pink Floyd, Cliff Richard, Bob Dylan and many more…

Back to the Classics will be performed at The Piano Man Jazz Club (32nd Avenue, Part 2, Sector 15), Gurugram on June 29 at 8.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Courtesan, the Mahatma & the Italian Brahmin by Manu Pillai

A retelling of history like no other, The Courtesan, the Mahatma & the Italian Brahmin is a collection of essays that provide a window into the country’s vibrant past, much of which still remains forgotten. From a courtesan-turned-warrior and one who became a singer to an Englishman who loved Sanskrit texts and more, this series of essays unravel several stories of India’s history, all the while giving us a perspective of life in the present day.

The Courtesan, the Mahatma & the Italian Brahmin is published by Context publishers.