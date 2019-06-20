Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a food menu celebrating blooms of a season to a tribute to Pink Floyd, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Traditional Masters, Mumbai

It’s no secret that India is a cultural haven, with hundreds of traditional art forms originating from each corner of the country. A new show in Mumbai celebrates the works of local masters, featuring artworks by acclaimed artists Jaidev Baghel, Satya Narayan & Moti Lal Karn, J. Niranjan Chetty, Venkat Raman Singh Shyam, and Sonadhar Vishwakarma Baxshilal. Take your fill of vibrant Mithila and Kalamkari paintings, and marvel at the intricacy of Gadhwakam and Lohakam sculptures at this exhibition of all things indigenous.

Traditional Masters is on display at Jamaat Art (National House, Tulloch Road, Colaba), Mumbai until August 5.

Over the edge, crossing the line — five artists from Bengal, Delhi

Explore the worlds of five artistic masters in this group show that celebrates some of the best creators from Bengal. Featuring over 200 works by Ganesh Pyne, Meera Mukherjee, Somnath Hore, Ganesh Haloi and Jogen Chowdhury, the exhibition takes a look at their individual vocabularies of art, each shaped by the history, culture and life of their home in Bengal. As the note on the show curated by Roobina Karode says, ‘The social and political changes…major occurrences like the Bengal famine, the Tebhaga movement, the Bangladesh Language Movement, the Vietnam War, and avant-garde mobilization in the creative disciplines of literature, cinema and theatre, has shaped their individual artistic styles and preoccupations’. Here’s a chance to discover the best of their creative oeuvres in this extensive showcase.

Over the edge, crossing the line — five artists from Bengal is on display at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (Plot 3A, Sector 126, Noida), New Delhi until June 30.

FOOD

‘Bloom’ menu at Hakkasan, Mumbai

If you love flowers and all things floral, here’s a unique menu you can’t miss. The Michelin Star-winning Hakkasan presents a special ‘bloom’ menu, that is inspired by floral and fruity blossoms of the season. The bright, flower installations welcome you to the dining area, where you can sample the best dishes, from roasted duck and cucumber puff, and chive flower and mushroom dumpling to sandalwood and jasmine smoked chicken, and stir-fry aloe vera and chive flower. Try their special tipples too, like the strawberry Xiantao cocktail, and make the most of this visual and fragrant feast!

The Bloom menu is on offer at Hakkasan (206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra West), Mumbai until June 30, 12-4 pm, and 7pm-1am.

Special home-style Andhra Brahmin Thali, Bengaluru

Gorge on the perfect Andhra cuisine at this special pop-up meal created by home chef Sumitra, that presents a typical Brahmin Thali. Take your pick from traditional dishes like pesarattu with allam pachadi, palakoora and mukkala pappu (dal), anapakayi koora, chaaru, puliyogare (tamarind rice), with an array of hot and sweet chutneys and pickles. End your scrumptious meal with a helping of Semiya payasam, and even 7 types of barfi!

The special home-style Andhra Brahmin Thali will be served at Bengaluru Brasserie (Hyatt Centric Bangalore, 1/1 Swami Vivekanada Road, Next to MG Road, Ulsoor), Bengaluru on June 22, 12.30-2pm and 8.30-11pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Film Screening: Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow, Mumbai

Famine, climate change, war and destruction have forcefully displaced millions of people out of their homes over the past many years. A screening of critically-acclaimed Chinese artist-activist Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow, that ‘gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration’ will take viewers on a poignant journey of emotions, as it delves deeper into the refugee crisis that affects the whole world.

Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow will be screened at Tarq (F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai on June 22 from 5-7pm.

Dark Light’s Tribute to Pink Floyd, Bengaluru

Pink Floyd’s tunes have appealed to generations of fans over the years, with their progressive and psychedelic music winning them global acclaim. Bengaluru-based psychedelic rock band Dark Light, who are highly influenced by bands like Porcupine Tree, U2, Guns N Roses and Radiohead, pay tribute to Pink Floyd this weekend, with renditions of the legendary band’s greatest hits.

Dark Light will be performing at Opus Club (No 26, Harlur Main Road, Ambalipura, Sarjapur), Bengaluru on June 23 at 8.30pm.



BOOK OF THE WEEK

Poignant Song – The Life and Music of Lakshmi Shankar by Kavita Das

One who started her career as a dancer but went on to become a Hindustani classical singer, film actor and more, Lakshmi Shankar — sister-in-law to Pandit Ravi Shankar — led an illustrious life, filled with love, longing and pain (she had to deal with her beloved daughter Viji’s death). Kavita Das’ biography is an in-depth look into the journey of an exceptional artiste and a heroic woman, making for a perfect inspirational read.

Poignant Song is published by HarperCollins India.