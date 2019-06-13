Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a tribute to Simon & Garfunkel to a bottomless liquid brunch, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

RASA, Kolkata

Acclaimed artist G Ravinder Reddy’s latest solo show of artworks presents a new body of work that questions people’s notions and ideals of beauty. Known for blending religious statues with pop art, Reddy’s fibreglass sculptures celebrate the female form in all its glory, leaving the viewer with much to ponder.

RASA is on display at Emami Art (Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 777, Anandapur EM Bypass), Kolkata until August 8.

Solo Show of Somnath Hore, Mumbai

Somnath Hore

A contemporary of artistic maestros K G Subramanyan and Ramkinkar Baij from the ’60s onwards, Somnath Hore is famed for dabbling in multiple forms of media, from sculptures, white on white pulp works and lithographs to etchings, colour intaglios, woodcuts, watercolours and sketches. This exhibition features a vast array of works by the legendary artist, one of Santiniketan’s best creators.

Solo Show of Somnath Hore is on display at Gallery 7 (G3, Oricon House, 12/14 Rampart Row, K. Dubash Road, Kala Ghoda), Mumbai until July 26.

FOOD

Miss T’s Bottomless Liquid Brunch with a South East Asian Twist, Mumbai

Nothing spells lazy Sunday like a scrumptious brunch with pals, with cocktails to boot. And one of Colaba’s latest entrants, Miss T is here to help, with their new Bottomless Liquid Brunch including your favourite comfort foods, with a South Asian twist. Sample their refreshing cocktails including The Secret Tonic (made from Pimms, Cucumber Peel Infused Gin, House Dry Vermouth Rose, and Svami Tonic Water), Rouge (Tomato Juice, Vodka, Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco, Celery and Dehydrated Red Pepper Rim), and other DIY gin and tonics, and pair them with delectable eats such as peanut butter pancakes, a trio of baos, chicken and pork gyoza and more. And don’t forget to leave space for dessert, picking from sweet plates like Bomras Tender Coconut Pannacotta and Chocolate Dacquoise and Yuzu Tart!

The Bottomless Liquid Brunch with a South East Asian Twist is now on offer at Miss T (4, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bandar, Colaba), Mumbai every Sunday, 12-4pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Simon & Garfunkel – A Tribute, Bengaluru

Simon and Garfunkel Simon and Garfunkel

If music from the ’60s is your thing, then we’re sure Simon and Garfunkel feature on your playlist. Head to this tribute show to relive their biggest hits, by some of Bengaluru’s best contemporary musicians. Tap your feet to S&G’s best tunes, from Homeward Bound to Cecelia and make the most of your Saturday night!

Simon and Garfunkel – A Tribute will be performed at BFlat Bar (776, 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar, Above Kotak Bank), Bengaluru on June 15 at 9pm.

Play: Ghalib In New Delhi, Delhi

Pierrot’s Troupe’s Ghalib In New Delhi is a hilarious comedy on the changing face of India, seen through the eyes of one of our greatest poets, Mirza Ghalib. The man revisits his beloved city of Delhi posthumously, only to be mistaken for a jinn. What is his fate in this new world he’s seeing around him? This play takes a look at our country’s affairs in a funny way, leaving the audience with a smile on the face.

Ghalib In New Delhi will be performed at Upstage Insider, Roseate House (Asset 10, Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity), New Delhi on June 15 at 7pm.

Tres Court International Film Festival, Mumbai

View the best of “very short” films from an array of directors at this film festival that brings together movies from around the world. Take your pick from fiction, animation, documentary, music video, video blogs and more, with each film being not more than 4 minutes long. With a special focus on Francophone cinema, the 21st edition of this film festival promises a treat for all cinephiles and fans of world movies!

The Tres Court International Film Festival is taking place at Alliance Franciase de Bombay (40, Theosophy Hall, New Marine Lines, Churchgate), Mumbai on June 13 and 14, 6.30pm onwards.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Gun Island by Amitav Ghosh

Travelling from India to LA, Ghosh’s latest novel traces the world of Deen Datta and how it’s turned upside down by fate. Acclaimed author Amitav Ghosh’s Gun Island is a story of the world on the brink of displacement and traverses many times and themes, but is ultimately a story of undying hope, and of a man and his faith in the goodness of this world. For lovers of the written word, Ghosh’s latest offers an unputdownable treat.

Gun Island is published by Penguin India.