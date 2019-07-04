Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an art show of India’s master painters to a new restaurant specialising in delectable baos and buns, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Divergent Confluences, Mumbai

Featuring art by MF Husain and SH Raza, this exhibition juxtaposes the works of the two legendary painters against one another in a unique showcase. With Husain’s classical Indian elements and animal figures on the same wall as Raza’s intricate geometric Bindus, this one is a must-see for all aficionados of the two painting maestros of India.

Divergent Confluences is on display at Akara Art (1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba), Mumbai from July 4-31.

KYNKYNY 2.0, Bengaluru

Basuki Dasgupta, Elephant Basuki Dasgupta, Elephant

To celebrate the relaunch of its gallery in the Garden City, KYNKYNY presents a group show, KYNKYNY 2.0 that brings together creations by artists who work in diverse media. Including works by over 30 Indian artists like JMS Mani, Basuki Dasgupta, Santhana Krishnan, Gopal Samantray, SG Vasudev and more, this exhibition of paintings and sculptures highlights the very best in contemporary art from around the country.

KYNKYNY 2.0 is on display at the Bangalore International Centre (CA Site, No. 7, 4th Main Road, Stage 2, Domlur), Bengaluru from July 6-9.

FOOD

Launch of Dirty Buns at Lower Parel, Mumbai

Korean chef Boo Kwang King, of Bastian fame, now brings to the commercial capital a restaurant that includes on its menu the best rolls, baos and desserts to savour. From the lobster roll and soft shell crab roll to the Korean fried chicken bao, potato skillet, pork tonkatsu bao and more, feast on rolls and buns of all kinds at Kamala Mills’ latest haunt. With the best comfort food, refreshing cocktails and great music for company, Dirty Buns promises a platter of delights for all patrons.

Dirty Buns is now open at 9A, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No. 4, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Meal timings 5pm-1am.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Johar Gandhibaba, Mumbai

To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth year, NCPA presents a special musical show that showcases the Father of the Nation’s influence on the lives and struggles of Adivasis. Folk singer Megha Sriram Dalton and a group of Adivasis will present songs in five native languages, that each highlight the quest of the Mahatma and its connection to Adivasi history. A poignant musical performance, Johar Gandhibaba showcases Gandhi’s immense dedication to causes outside of the independence struggle.

Johar Gandhibaba will be performed at Experimental Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on July 6 at 6.30pm.

Pop night by Sailing Submarine, Delhi

One of New Delhi’s premier cover acts, Sailing Submarine presents a night of some great jazz and pop numbers to groove to. Having covered songs by Coldplay, Bryan Adams, ABBA, Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons, and Ed Sheeran, among others, the band is sure to make the night come alive with their latest show.

Sailing Submarine will be performing at The Piano Man (32nd avenue, Part 2, Sector 15), Gurugram on July 6 at 8.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi

Set in an Omani village and following the lives of three sisters on different paths, Celestial Bodies tells the story of Oman and its growth from a traditional slave-owning society to its coming out of the throes of the colonial era. This year’s Man Booker Prize Winner, Jokha Alharthi’s latest novel weaves a tale of love, loss and longing — and is sure to keep the reader enthralled till the very last page, as they learn about journeys familiar to one and all.

Celestial Bodies is published by Simon & Schuster India.