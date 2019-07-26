Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a new Ethiopian restaurant to an Urdu retelling of the Mahabharata through an ancient storytelling art form, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Threads Into The Labyrinth, Mumbai

Paresh Maity Paresh Maity Prabhakar Kolte Prabhakar Kolte

This exhibition, featuring works by acclaimed artists Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Prabhakar Kolte and Rameshwar Broota, showcases their radically different approaches to their craft, and their ability to ‘locate their addresses in plural scales and frames’. Curated by Ranjit Hoskote, the show gives viewers a glimpse into the oeuvres of these noted names, who “share a fascination with the shifting border between image and non-image, between human knowledge and its transcendence”, as the press note says.

Threads Into The Labyrinth is on display at Art Musings (Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane), Mumbai until August 28.

Reclaiming The House, Bengaluru

We may think art is only what we see within the four walls of a gallery, but truly it’s all around us. In the way we arrange books on our shelves, how we do up our gardens and spaces, and even the clothes we wear. This new show, including works by Dia Mehhta Bhupal, Krishnaraj Chonat, Sheela Gowda, Avinash Veeraraghavan, and Archana Pidathala among others, juxtaposes the two forms of engagement with creativity — formal expressions of art and the way people use their own media to create art. This one truly creates magic out of the mundane.

Reclaiming The House is on display at Gallery Ske (2 Berlie Street, Langford Town), Bengaluru until August 3.

FOOD

Maharsh Ethiopian Cafe & Bites, Mumbai

Ditch the comfort staples of Indian, American and Chinese cuisine, and instead give your tastebuds something new to savour at Maharsh Ethiopian Cafe & Bites in Juhu. The few-month-old space, brainchild of Harshita Mahendra Damani, offers an array of traditional flavours to sample from the east African country, from injera (a sourdough flatbread) and shiro (a chickpea sauce) to key missir wot (red lentil stew) and more.

Maharsh Ethiopian Cafe & Bites is open at Sea View Building, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai. Timings 11am-10.30pm.

Blackmarket launches in Goa

A sister eatery of the popular Black Sheep Bistro, Blackmarket is Goa’s newest haunt, that houses a mix of dining halls and private booths. With a mix of small and large plates including crisp ragi lavash stuffed with creamy crab mousse and fermented starfruit, chorizo popcorn and crumbly apple pie, along with a selection of unique cocktails, this new restaurant promises to satiate your comfort food cravings after a long day at the beach.

Blackmarket is now open above FabIndia, Villa, Dr Braganza Pereira Road, Campal, Panaji, Goa. Timings 12-3.30pm and 7-10.45pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

A Night Of Soul with SouldOut, Mumbai

Get your weekend groove with SouldOut, a band of six musical minds that will be playing popular soul RnB and Jazz music. As they play renditions of great hits by artistes like Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan and more, you’ll be sure to be humming along to their beats.

A Night Of Soul with SouldOut will be performed at Experimental Theatre (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on July 27 at 7pm.

Dastan-e-Mahabharata, New Delhi



Relating the mythological tale in the Dastangoi format of oral storytelling, Fouzia Dastango and Firoz Khan bring the Mahabharata to life at this event. Using poetry from various Urdu versions of the epic, the two masters of Dastangoi will recite poetry based on the tale, interspersing it with narrations of the great battle of Kurukshetra.

Dastan-e-Mahabharata will be performed at C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium (India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate), New Delhi on July 27 at 7.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Those Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines — ISRO’S Mission to Mars by Minnie Vaid

This week we set another rocket off for space and heading for the moon, but our first interplanetary mission was Mangalyaan, our space probe to Mars. This book by Minnie Vaid takes readers into the lives and successes of the women who made this feat possible. Featuring the inspiring stories of scientists Nandini Harinath, Ritu Karidhal, Moumita Dutta, Minal Sampat and many other ‘wonder women’ who worked behind the scenes to help India reach Mars, Those Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines shows us how women can even reach for the stars — and is just that boost you need to achieve the dreams you were too scared to pursue.

Those Magnificent Women and their Flying Machines is published by Speaking Tiger.