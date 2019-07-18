Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a monsoon-special food menu to an exhibition that gives you a peek into an artist’s studio, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Modus Operandi II: In Situ: An Artist Studio, Mumbai

Bhuvanesh Gowda Bhuvanesh Gowda

When visiting a gallery, it’s usually the finished artwork of a creator that a viewer gets to witness. But what happens behind the scenes is what but a few people would know. This exhibition, Modus Operandi II: In Situ: an artist studio takes the viewer into the studio of the artist, as some of the art world’s best creative minds curate a section of their practice within the gallery space. Featuring a line-up that includes Anju and Atul Dodiya, Bhuvanesh Gowda, Bijoy Jain, Desmond Lazaro, Dhruvi Acharya, Mithu Sen, N S Harsha, Jitish Kallat and Reena Saini Kallat, Tanujaa Rane, and Varunika Saraf among several others, the showcase aims to give viewers a glimpse of the exclusive studio space, bringing them closer to the inner workings of the world of art.

Modus Operandi II: In Situ: An Artist Studio is on display at Chemould Prescott Road (3rd Floor, Queens Mansion, G. Talwatkar Marg, Fort), Mumbai from July 19 to August 17.

Skin: The Finer Nuances, Delhi

Achia Anzi Achia Anzi Mithu Sen Mithu Sen

Our skin, that serves as a sheet of protection for all humans, is one of the most important aspects of the human body, but is seldom spoken about except through the realm of beauty and its standards. This exhibition, that features artworks in diverse media by Achia Anzi, Shibu Arakkal, Prajakta Potnis, Rahul Kumar and more, focuses on many skin-related issues of colour, gender, ethnicity, age and the vulnerability of it all. Curated by Georgina Maddox, the show ‘address the fragile yet resilient nature of human sensibilities’.

Skin: The Finer Nuances is on display at Threshold Art Gallery (C/221 Sarvodaya Enclave, Near IIT Gate), New Delhi from July 20 to August 20.

FOOD

Cantonese Seasonal Five Course Hakka Monsoon Lunch Menu, Mumbai

All one wants to do during the rains is get some warmth indoors and fill up with some feel-good food. Michelin-star restaurant Hakkasan is here to help, with its special Five-Course Hakka Monsoon Lunch Menu curated by expat head chef Raymond Wong. Including a wholesome soup, steaming dim sums, the chef’s finest wok dishes, rice or noodles and more, accompanied by a comforting bespoke tea, the menu promises the best of Cantonese cuisine.

The Cantonese Seasonal Five Course Hakka Monsoon Lunch Menu is on offer at Hakkasan (2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West), Mumbai all through the season, Monday-Saturday from 12-4pm.

Very Mach Bangali Festival, Bengaluru

If you thought Bengali cuisine was limited to maacher jhol and roshogulla, think again. This food festival entices patrons with the unique taste of our eastern coast, with delectable dishes from Bengal. Relish the savoury bhapa-ilish, chingri malai curry and fish kobiraji muri-ghonto each bursting with flavour, and end your meal with authentic sweets like mishti doi and sondesh. With soulful Bengali music for company, this fest is sure to transport you right to the streets of Kolkata!

The Very Mach Bangali Festival is on offer at The Creek (The Den, 3 & 4, ITPL Main Road, Whitefield), Bengaluru until July 27. Dinner timings 7.30-11pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

The Wunderkinds, Mumbai

Enter a world of music and dance as young musicians take the stage to entertain with their soulful tunes. With Funk, R&B, Latin, Pop, Rock and Jazz all presented with an innovative twist getting you grooving, this show is sure to help make the most of the weekend evening!

The Wunderkinds will be performing at Experimental Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on July 20 at 6pm.

Spheres of Influence, Delhi

The Boston-based project Spheres attempts to reconcile musical elements from different cultural traditions from around the world. Now on local shores, this show includes Delhi-based bassist Jayant Manchanda and pianist Utsav Lal accompanying the drummer Bob Jordon and saxophonist Derek Beckvold, to make for an enchanting experience for lovers of all things music.

Spheres of Influence will be performed at The Piano Man (Commercial Complex B 6/7-22, Opposite Deer Park, Block B6, Safdarjung Enclave), New Delhi on July 20 at 9pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

One Foot on the Ground by Shanta Gokhale

Writer, translator, journalist and critic, Shanta Gokhale is one of the most prolific names in India’s contemporary cultural landscape. In her autobiography, One Foot on the Ground — A Life Told Through The Body, Gokhale traces eight decades of her journey focusing on how her body has changed with the years. Filled with moments of happiness, struggle, poignancy, heartbreak, her successful battle with cancer and more, the acclaimed writer’s story — and her magical way with words — will stay with you long after a read.

One Foot on the Ground is published by Speaking Tiger.