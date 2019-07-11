Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a menu that celebrates the best of Europe to a stage adaptation of My Fair Lady, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Mindful Circulations, Mumbai

Zico Albaiquni, Preface to Erudition, 2012, Installation View Zico Albaiquni, Preface to Erudition, 2012, Installation View

Art is an important medium to learn about histories of our people and countries, and this exhibition aims to do just that. Through works by several contemporary artists from India, Indonesia and the Netherlands including the likes of Willem de Rooij, Ignasius Dicky Takndare, Naresh Kumar, Pallavi Paul, Rashmimala and Jithinlal NR, the exhibit relates our colonial past to cultural production of the present day. Curated by Kerstin Winking, this showcase takes viewers on a journey into the past, one that shaped the times we live in.

Mindful Circulations is on display at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum (91A, Rani Baug, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East), Mumbai until July 14.

For Noah (From My Album), Kolkata

Sculptor Prithpal Singh Sehdave Ladi’s works may border on the eccentric but each one provides food for thought to the viewer. In his latest exhibition, the artist takes inspiration from the Biblical story of Noah’s Ark, basing all the metal sculptures in the show on the famous mythological tale. Through this exhibition, Ladi is “concerned with the deceitful human pretence of saving flora and fauna from the deluge, and the futility of it all.” His own comment on the futility comes through the wit and humour with which he manipulates the relative proportions and gestures of the images.

For Noah (From My Album) is on display at Akar Prakar (P238, Hindustan Park Road, Hindustan Park, Gariahat), Kolkata until August 3.

FOOD

Confessions of a Culinary Traveller, Mumbai

If sampling cuisine from around the world is what you live for, then here’s a menu you have to savour. Curated by German chef Christiaan Stoop, Confessions of a Culinary Traveller takes patrons on a multi-course trip through the various countries of Europe. Featuring dishes that best represent the countries of UK, Spain, India, France and Germany in a 5-course dinner menu and a 3-course lunch menu, each accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine, chef Stoop plates up delectable platters that will leave you asking for more.

The Confessions of a Culinary Traveller menu is on offer at Vetro (The Oberoi, Nariman Point), Mumbai from July 11-14.

Flavours of Sardinia, Delhi

Italian cuisine has to be on the top of most people’s favourite cuisine list, and for those who love their pizzas and pastas, Westin is offering a chance to taste a more unique menu for Indian palates. The Flavours of Sardinia menu includes dishes like Carpaccio di salmone alla giardiniera (marinated salmon with giardiniera salad in a light mandarin dressing); Fregola di gamberi (Sardinian couscous with prawns in a bisque), Pancia di maiale arrosto e vernaccia (roasted pork belly) and a scrumptious Sardinian dessert, the Seadas con miele di acacia — a deep fried pastry filled with oozing cheese and drizzled with warm honey. Let’s clink a cheers to that!

The Flavours of Sardinia menu is on offer at Prego (The Westin Gurgaon, Number 1, M.G Road, Sector 29, Iffco Chowk), Gurugram until July 15. Timings 12-3pm and 6pm-12am.

MUSIC & THEATRE

My Fair Lady, Mumbai

The film adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s famed Pygmalion gave viewers the screen version of the zany Eliza Doolittle, and now theatre-goers can savour her comedic ways on the stage too. Raell Padamsee’s My Fair Lady features a cast of over 100 professional actors, dancers and singers including adults and children from mainstream schools and NGOs bringing the delightful musical to Mumbai, making this a theatre experience you just can’t miss!

My Fair Lady will be performed at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on July 12 at 7pm and on July 13-14, 3pm and 7pm.

Popbusters ft. Simple Truth and DJ Maddy, Delhi

Hard Rock Cafe promises to get you grooving this weekend. A Goan band based in Delhi, Simple Truth’s latest gig will present the best of ’60s to ’90s Pop Rock, Retro, Rock N Roll, Classic Rock, Reggae, Latino and Electronic Dance Music. Accompanied by DJ Maddy, the band will play a mix of genres that will compel you to stand up and shake a leg.

Popbusters ft. Simple Truth and DJ Maddy will be performed at Hard Rock Cafe (DLF Cyber Hub, Ground and First Floor, R-Block, DLF City, Phase 3), Gurgaon on July 13 at 9pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

The Assassination of Indira Gandhi: The Collected Stories by Upamanyu Chatterjee

One of India’s best writers of contemporary fiction, Upamanyu Chatterjee’s latest is an engaging collection of twelve short stories, written between 1985 and 2019. From a story on Thomas Roe, the English ambassador at the Mughal court to a tale of a Sikh in Mussoorie listening to the unfolding of the female PM’s assassination and many other tales of loss, sacrifice, caste issues and more, this selection of stories examines the human condition as we know it, leaving the reader with much to ponder.

The Assassination of Indira Gandhi: The Collected Stories is published by Speaking Tiger.