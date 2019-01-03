Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a romantic comedy play to an exhibition of celebrity portraits, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

India’s Rockefeller Artists, Mumbai

S H Raza S H Raza Jyoti Bhatt Jyoti Bhatt

Several of India’s celebrated artists benefited from grants enabled by John D. Rockefeller III, that had them travel to the US and expand their oeuvres, indulging in a cultural exchange of sorts. Featuring the works of many Indian painting maestros including V. S. Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, Jyoti Bhatt, Bhupen Khakhar, Ram Kumar, Akbar Padamsee, Rekha Rodwittiya and Paritosh Sen, this exhibition takes a closer look at their relationships with art and the American milieu, as well as J.D. Rockefeller III’s impact on the Indian art landscape.

India’s Rockefeller Artists is on display at DAG (58, Dr. V.B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort), Mumbai until February 16.

The Quiet Portrait – Exhibition of Photographs by Rohit Chawla, New Delhi

Leading contemporary photographer Rohit Chawla has clicked some of the most noted names of our times, from artists and actors to authors and politicians. A new exhibition in the capital will give viewers the chance to explore these black-and-white images, each one giving us a unique glimpse of the personality. With photos of Robert De Niro, Vikram Seth, Jeff Bezos, Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Gulzar, Ai Weiwei, Tina Brown, Anish Kapoor, Frank Gehry, Ratan Tata, Pandit Jasraj, Shahrukh Khan and many more on display, this exhibit promises a starry showcase of poignant portraits.

The Quiet Portrait is on display at Bikaner House (Old Wing, Pandara Road, India Gate), New Delhi from January 4-12.

FOOD

Amadora Gourmet Icecreams opens in Bengaluru

Choco Brownie Ice Cream Choco Brownie Ice Cream

If your sweet tooth is still in New Year indulgence mode, head to this ice cream haven right now. Amadora Gourmet Ice creams, that produces hand crafted desserts with locally-procured ingredients, has opened its newest outlet in the Garden City, offering flavours that will make your mouth water. Sample their gourmet ice creams including trifle pudding, brown butter and peanut brittle, decadent dark chocolate sorbet and even the holiday special raspberry and vanilla ice cream cake with raspberry coulis. Cin cin!

Amadora Gourmet Icecreams is now open at The Forum Shantiniketan Mall, (Whitefield Main Road, Hoodi, Thigalarapalya), Bengaluru. For orders, call 9008857700 or 9900112993.

Weekend Beer Brunch at Doolally Taproom, Mumbai

Start your first weekend of 2019 with some scrumptious feasting at Doolally, the homegrown taproom known for its artisanal brews. Make the most of your Saturday afternoon with a brunch that includes unlimited pints and drinks, a full stack lunch, choice of eggs and kegs, and everything in between.

The Weekend Beer Brunch is on offer at Doolally Taproom (Rajkutir 10 A, Road Number 3, Khar West), Mumbai on January 5 from 11am-4pm. Entry Rs. 1300 per person.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Anything But Love, Mumbai

Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni Mandira Bedi and Samir Soni

A light-hearted play, Raell Padamsee’s Anything But Love, directed by Vikrant Pawar, features Samir Soni and Mandira Bedi in the lead roles, who play a divorced couple who cross paths at a restaurant 5 years after their separation. Full of humour and touching moments, this comedy will take audiences on a journey of laughter and introspection as they root for the couple and their love.

Anything But Love will be performed at St. Andrews Auditorium (St Dominic Road, Bandra West), Mumbai on January 6 at 7pm.

BlueFROG Presents- Major7, Bengaluru

Iconic live-music venue blueFROG’s latest act has Major7 belting out the tunes. A high-energy classic rock-and-roll cover band, Major7 is also well-versed with other genres and styles, and their music will appeal to all fans of rock, reminding listeners of artistes like AC/DC and Zeppelin.

Major7 is playing at blueFROG (#3, Church Street, Opposite MG Road, Metro Station Gate #2), Bengaluru on January 6 at 9pm. Entry starts at Rs 500.