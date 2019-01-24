Verve Weekend Guide

From a cupcake baking class to a republic day blues concert, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Watch This Space, Mumbai

Pink Waiting Area

She constructs life-size sets of spaces, like movie theatres and public toilets that everyone frequents, but where we are quite disconnected from who we are. Dia Mehta Bhupal, at her first solo show at Mumbai’s Pundole gallery, presents a body of work that explores these spaces in her hyper-real images, through diasec prints. “It is a layering up of personal experiences into a single frame,” Bhupal says. ‘It is also the ultimate paradox of photography: where reality is both extended and replaced,’ concludes the note on the exhibition.

Watch This Space is on display at Pundole’s (8 J.N. Heredia Marg, Hamilton House, Ballard Estate), Mumbai until February 13.

Carrion Culture and Other Stories, Delhi

Gold-medallist of the Nasreen Mohammedi Award, artist Anindita Bhattacharya’s visuals take viewers on a journey through hundreds of years of art history. Her personal experiences and the political milieu around her, as well as influences from miniature paintings inform her artworks, each one as layered as the last. Using patterns, ornamentation and text, Bhattacharya’s creations are thought-provoking and striking in equal measure.

Carrion Culture and Other Stories is on display at Threshold Art Gallery (C 221, Block C, Sarvodaya Enclave), New Delhi until February 27.

FOOD

Drifters Tap Station opens in Mumbai



The Brews at Drifters Tap Station The Brews at Drifters Tap Station

What if we told you there’s a place right here where you can try as many as 24 handcrafted European brews? The financial capital’s newest eatery, Drifters Tap Station uses ingredients in its beers to bring out flavours like never before — there’s Kokum cider, Basmati Blonde, Lemongrass White IPA and more. And where there’s drink, food has to follow too — the venue offers a mix of the classic and the unusual, from cajun-spiced chicken tenders and crumbed cottage cheese to phyllo parcels and lamb meatballs with spaghetti. Beer nights have never been better!

Drifters Tap Station is now open at Unit no 3, Adani Inspire BKC, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 12pm- 1:30am.

Eggless Cupcakes and Frostings Workshop, Delhi

Festive season may be on its way out, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep indulging your sweet tooth. Make the most of it by learning to bake your own cupcakes as well as the delectable icing on the top. Confectioner Ayushi Mahajan will take participants through a session on baking eggless cupcakes, and unique frostings to pair them with. Learn to whip up a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting; a mocha cupcake with espresso cream; brownie cupcake with peanut butter frosting; chocolate cookies and cream cupcake; and Ferrero Rocher cupcake. We’re already salivating!

The Eggless Cupcakes and Frostings Workshop will be conducted at The Chocolate Avenue (Block B2, Safdarjung Enclave), New Delhi on January 27 from 11am to 5pm. Fees Rs. 2500.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Ministry of Blues – Blues Rock, Bengaluru

Celebrate Republic Day with a live Blues concert by the celebrated blues-rock band, Ministry of Blues. Get your feet tapping as they play the tunes of Gary Moore, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Buddy Guy, Jimi Hendrix and more, with their own modern touch. The band comprises Philipe Haydon on guitar and vocals; Ashley Joseph on bass and vocals; Rauf Abdul on keyboards and vocals and David Boon on drums.

Ministry of Blues – Blues Rock will be performed at BFlat Bar (776,100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar, Above Kotak Bank), Bengaluru on January 26 at 9pm.

The Piano Man presents Bhavya Raj Experience, Delhi

This Delhi jazz club gives you an experience to remember. The Bhavya Raj Experience is a fusion production that has some of the finest musicians coming together to belt out Raj’s versions of maestro AR Rahman’s classic tunes, along with some modern contemporary rock songs to bring the night alive. Here’s a chance to lose yourself in a world of all things hip-hop and experimental/psychedelic pop.

The Bhavya Raj Experience will be performed at The Piano Man Jazz Club (Commercial Complex B 6/7-22, Opposite Deer Park, Block B6, Safdarjung Enclave), New Delhi on January 25 at 9.15pm.