Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a weekend of art-hopping across Mumbai to a masterclass with Marco Pierre White, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Mumbai Gallery Weekend, Mumbai

Started in 2012, this important event in the cultural hub’s art calendar is bigger and better this year. Co-hosted by a whopping 29 galleries across the city, Mumbai Gallery Weekend will have on showcase works by over 50 artists. While walk-throughs with the artists and panel discussions are a part of the schedule, make the most of your weekend exploring Mumbai’s art district at the largest Gallery Weekend of all time. From Akara Art to Art Musings, Christie’s and Tarq to Gallery Art & Soul and Project 88, hop through each of the city’s art spaces — that are hosting an extravaganza like never before.

Mumbai Gallery Weekend is on display until January 20 at venues across the city. For the complete schedule, visit www.mumbaigalleryweekend.com

Krishna Reddy – To a New Form, Kolkata

A retrospective of the works of late Krishna Reddy, To A New Form explores the eminent artist’s artworks through an exhibition of his rare drawings, zinc and copper etching plates and corresponding prints. Through the various creations in diverse media, the exhibit aims to acquaint viewers with Reddy’s pursuit of finding new ways of seeing his environment, with impression-making being the core of his practice.

Krishna Reddy – To a New Form is on display at Experimenter (2/1 Hindustan Road), Kolkata from January 18 to March 31.

FOOD

Cicchetti by Mr Beans opens in Delhi

Head to Gurgaon’s Vyber Hub if you’re craving some unique Italian fare. A new eatery in the capital, Cicchetti by Mr Beans, brings ‘Bacari culture to India’, with its small plates concept. Chef Neha Singh, trained at Glion Hotel School, Switzerland has curated the menu, that includes delectable dishes like eggplant ravioli in tomato consommé, poached chicken quenelles in mustard sabayon and almond-crusted fish. End your Italian feast with a generous helping of dessert — it’ll be hard to pick between the vanilla bean & coconut pannacotta with fresh raspberry sorbet; the warm pecan nut crumble cake; and the Sicilian ice cream sandwich!

Masterclass by Marco Pierre White, Mumbai

You’ve seen him whip up a storm on Masterchef Australia, but what if we said that you could experience his talent in person? The gourmet food festival World On A Plate brings to India celebrated chef Marco Pierre White, who will be conducting a cooking masterclass for home chefs. The class includes a session of culinary insights from the star himself; signed memorabilia by White, and refreshments by The St. Regis Mumbai. Get your Masterchef apron ready!

The Masterclass by Marco Pierre White will be conducted at The St Regis (462, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel), Mumbai on January 19 at 12pm and January 20 at 4pm. Fees are Rs. 10,000 per person.

Culinary Showcase by Michelin Star-restaurant Georges Blanc, Mumbai

Taste the best of French gastronomy at the Culinary Showcase and Conclave, as exclusive chefs Olivier Chardigny and Florent Maréchau from Georges Blanc’s eponymous restaurant recreate traditional french food, tinged with modern creativity. Expect delicacies such as Scallops Carpaccio and Caviar in a Saffron sauce to fine desserts such as Mango cheesecake flavoured with lime and fresh mint. There will also be handpicked curation of the best french wines to gulp it all down!

The Culinary Showcase and Conclave will be held at The Oberoi ( Nariman Point) Mumbai, between January 19 to 20. The menu will be available as a Lunch Menu Du Jour which will feature a 3 course tasting menu, dinner will showcase a Chef’s Gourmand menu with 4 courses. A special Gala Dinner on the 19th of January, 2019 Saturday will present 6 exquisite courses and the ‘Best of Burgundy’ wine paired 6 course menu. Priced at Rs. 3,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 7,500 per person, respectively.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Jazz And Wine Night feat. Chronic Blues Circus, Bengaluru

Enjoy a lazy Saturday evening as you groove to the tunes of Chronic Blues Circus. High 5, the poolside lounge at Miraya Hotel promises a great view of the city — and the Chronic Blues Circus’ selection of R&B, Blues, Jazz, Retro and more will keep you entertained as you sip on your glass of vino. Known for their original music, Chronic Blues Circus are also famous for their powerful vocals combined with unique arrangements.

Jazz And Wine Night feat. Chronic Blues Circus will take place at Miraya Hotel Whitefield (100/6, HAL Varthur Main Road, Siddapura, Whitefield), Bengaluru on January 19 at 7pm.

Dastaan Live — An Art-Rock Experience, Delhi

Including elements of sound, visual and light design, Dastaan Live is a multi-arts experience that explores the realities of life in urban India. Driven by the verses of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Sahir Ludhianvi, Majaaz, Nazeer Akbarabadi, and Baba Nagarjuna, the event has music composed by Anirban Ghosh and Sumant Balakrishnan. With its grand showcase, Dastaan aims to create a space for dialogue and interpretation, and to get viewers to think.

Dastaan Live — An Art-Rock Experience will be performed at Bedlam (4th Floor, Building T-74, Hauz Khas Village, Above J.D Institute of Fashion), Delhi on January 20 at 7pm.