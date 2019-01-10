Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an alternative Blues performance to dessert baking classes, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Invisible Presence – A solo show by Santana Gohain, Mumbai

The artist’s latest exhibition has on display recent works that trace her journey from text to textile and finally to line. Santana Gohain’s drawings take inspiration from text, literature, doodling and even child-like scribbling. ‘I have often questioned myself as to why a child doodles, so, I have tried to mimic the way a child moves his or her hands, and creates with spontaneity. My text works are in no known language – the lines represent the languages both known and unknown to me personally,’ says the artist about her works.

Invisible Presence is on display at Rukshaan Art (Second Floor, Dresswala House, Near Lion’s Gate, Fort), Mumbai until January 27.

Jangarh Singh Shyam, A Conjuror’s Archive, New Delhi

This is the last weekend to catch this exposition that celebrates the works of lauded Indian contemporary artist Jangarh Singh Shyam. Titled A Conjuror’s Archive, the show presents to viewers the artist’s many vibrant Gond creations. A leading artist, Shyam is known for creating a new school of art called ‘Jangarh Kalam’, that involves the use of paper and canvas in each intricate painting. The artist’s work has been exhibited widely across the world including Bhopal, Delhi, Tokyo and New York.

Jangarh Singh Shyam, A Conjuror’s Archive is on display at KNMA (145, South Court Mall, Saket), New Delhi until January 12.

FOOD

Chef Anjani Rawat’s Cooking Workshops, Mumbai

Love brownies Love brownies

Love your desserts and want to stock up your fridge with them but don’t know where to start? Then this session of workshops is probably a good place to begin. Hosted by Le Cordon Bleu chef Anjani Rawat, these workshops will give participants a hands-on experience and insights on baking. Learn to conjure up delectables like cakesicles, custard and fruit jars, fudge brownies, cookie dough fudge bars, lemon and blueberry cupcakes, pink ombré dessert jars and many more under Rawat’s able guidance.

All baking workshops will be held at Apron Patisserie (205, B-Wing, Rajneelam, Breach Candy), Mumbai from January 10-20 from 11am-2pm. Fees start from Rs 3,500.

Tea & Food Festival, Delhi

Lovers of tea, rejoice! A food fest in the capital takes you on a journey through the world of your favourite beverage, with tea experiences, innovations around tea, new tea flavours, ceremonies, blending and much more. That’s not all — the fest also brings to one platform tea cafes, carts, brands and a variety of teas from around the country. The fest is also hosting food brands, restaurants, innovative cooking pop-ups and the like, all for you to savour.

The Tea & Food Festival will take place at Amphitheatre (Ansal Plaza Mall, Khel Gaon Marg, Andrews Ganj Extension), South Delhi on January 12 and 13, 11am onwards.

MUSIC & THEATRE

The Secret Garden featuring The Whole Notes, Mumbai

Larissa Coelho of The Whole Notes band Larissa Coelho of The Whole Notes band

After the success of its first show, NCPA’s The Secret Garden is back in its second edition, that features the emerging Indian band, The Whole Notes. The band, that comprises 6 members — Sarosh Nanavaty and Naquita Dsouza on vocals, Apurv Isaac on guitar, Adil Kurwa on bass, Larissa Cohello on keys and Danesh Khambata on drums — covers a wide range of artists including Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, The Beatles, Prince and more. They will also be joined by SOI prodigies to make the evening come alive with their tunes.

The Whole Notes will be performing at The Secret Garden, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on January 12 at 7.30pm.

Tarq Bowen Alt. Blues, Bengaluru

If Alt Blues is your thing, then you should be jamming at Bengaluru’s BFlat Bar this Saturday as Tarq Bowen takes the stage. Featuring his international trio on this Asian Winter Tour 2018 and a special guest (award-winning songwriter, musician and vocalist Prakash Sontakke on slide guitar), Tarq Bowen brings to listeners the best of Alternative Blues, a perfect blend of Blues, Soul and hard-hitting guitar.

Tarq Bowen is performing at BFlat Bar (776,100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar, Above Kotak Bank), Bengaluru on January 12 at 9pm.