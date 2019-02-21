Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a Sufi music festival to a menu that will tantalise all 7 of your taste buds, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART Drishyakala, New Delhi Sailoz Mookherjea Sailoz Mookherjea Here’s a real treat for art aficionados of Indian works. In association with the Archaeological Society of India, DAG has brought together 4 spectacular exhibitions that include a curation of over 450 works of art from the last 3 centuries, spread over a whopping 27,000 square feet at the majestic Red Fort. Drishyakala, a unique art showcase, presents the most revered names of Indian art — from Amrita Sher-Gil to Raja Ravi Varma — on one platform, making for a fascinating exhibit at a venue that holds a significant place in our country’s history.

Drishyakala is on display at Barrack No 4, Red Fort (Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk), New Delhi until July 31. The Thinking Forest is Not a Metaphor, Kolkata Untitled Untitled

Artist Rathin Barman’s third show in Kolkata, this exhibition is a continuation of his discoveries of how we live and our connections with the environment around us. Exploring the challenges and paradoxes of the spaces humans inhabit, Barman’s artworks take inspiration from his anecdotes, insight and memory to make for a compelling showcase.

The Thinking Forest is Not a Metaphor is on display at Experimenter (45 Ballygunge Place), Kolkata from February 22 to April 6.

FOOD

The Flavor Chain Menu at JW Marriott, Mumbai

Have you ever had food so good that it’s appealed to all seven senses of your taste palate? Marriott’s latest offering, The Flavor Chain at the hotel’s Italian restaurant presents a delectable selection of foods curated by Chef Roberto Zorzoli. Every dish on this menu is conceptualised to make your experience one of the seven distinct taste profiles of food; from Salty, Sweet, Sour and Bitter being the usual to the lesser known Umami (Savory), Astringent and Pungent along with a blend of authentic Italian flavours and cooking style. From appetisers and mains like the citron salad with watermelon feta and salt-baked free range chicken to delicious desserts such as Tiramisu al cioccolato and panna cotta, each dish on offer promises to help you discover your own tastebuds.

The Flavor Chain is on offer at Romano’s (J W Marriott Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Area, Vile Parle), Mumbai until February 28. Meal timings 6.30-11.30pm.

Sanchez Taquería and Cantina opens in Bengaluru

Sanchez Avocado Toast Theory - Smashed Beets & Cheese Sanchez Avocado Toast Theory - Smashed Beets & Cheese

Bringing Mexico and its delectable food closer to the Garden City, Lounge Hospitality has launched their 2nd restaurant, Sanchez Taquería and Cantina right in the heart of Bengaluru. The new eatery transports patrons to the taquerías of Mexico, with its offerings of tacos, fusion cocktails, avocado toasts and more. Salud to that!

Sanchez Taquería and Cantina is now open at 608, 12th Main Rd, 7th Cross, Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Timings 11am-midnight.

MUSIC & THEATRE

NCPA Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy, Mumbai

Egyptian Mawlawiyah Group Egyptian Mawlawiyah Group

The 9th edition of everyone’s favourite Sufi festival, Sama’a presents a line-up of the best names from the world of Sufi music and dance, to charm you with each performance. Sourendro, Soumyojit, Saleem Hasan Chishti & Group will showcase poetic songs set to Sufi music, while the Egyptian Mawlawiyah Group from Cairo will transport you to spiritual ecstasy as the whirling dervishes take to the stage. The finale of the three-day extravaganza will have the Bollywood musical duo Salim- Sulaiman and folk musicians from Rajasthan regale with Sufiana songs.

Sama’a: The Mystic Ecstasy is taking place at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai from February 22-24.

Sons of Babur, New Delhi

Learn about the life and times of the six great Mughals with this performance by the acclaimed Pierrot’s Troupe. A Hindustani play, Sons of Babur starts from the first Mughal’s unexpected journey to India, and showcases important events in the lives of the emperors, from Akbar’s intolerance of bigotry to Shah Jahan’s building of the Taj Mahal, all the way till the last Mughal, Bahadur Shah Zafar’s reign. This one’s a treat for history buffs.

Sons of Babur will be performed at Shri Ram Centre (4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House), New Delhi on February 24 at 7pm.