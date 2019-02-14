Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an origami workshop to Valentine’s Day treats, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Workshop — Imagined Architecture through Modular Origami, Mumbai

We’ve all tried to make paper boats and airplanes when we were kids, but everyone knows that mastering papercraft is harder than it looks. But you can definitely start somewhere. In conjunction with its ongoing exhibition Concrete Ciphers by Pratap Morey, Tarq is hosting a modular origami workshop in association with Papernautic. Conducted by Samir Bharadwaj, the workshop will introduce participants to the basics of origami, and will guide them through learning more complex designs — and soon you’ll even be able to build models of imaginary buildings.

Imagined Architecture through Modular Origami will be conducted at Tarq (F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai on February 16 at 11am. Fee Rs. 4000.

Remembering Ram Kumar, New Delhi

Think abstract painting, and the name Ram Kumar is sure to come to mind. One of India’s most prolific artists, Kumar was also a part of the Progressive Artists’ Group with fellow stalwarts like Souza, Raza and Husain. At this exhibition in the capital, viewers will be treated to 63 of Kumar’s creations, ranging from his early years as a figurative artist to his lifelong explorations of Benaras. Two paintings from his early period – Vagabond on loan from the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art which depicts isolated individuals in front of a dark cityscape, and Composition, possibly inspired by Kumar’s exposure to the work of Modigliani in Paris, are being touted as the main highlights of the vast showcase.

Remembering Ram Kumar is on display at Saffronart (The Oberoi, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg), New Delhi until February 17.

FOOD

Valentine’s Day Menus at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Dine Under The Stars - Chambers Lawn

‘Tis the month of romance, and what better way to celebrate than with a cosy, romantic meal at the Taj? The palatial hotel’s offerings for Valentine’s Day range from a private meal at the Casablanca with just stellar views of the sea for company, and an à la carte meal at The Chambers Lawns, to specially curated Valentine’s menus at their restaurants Golden Dragon, Souk, Wasabi, Masala Kraft and Shamiana. And if it’s an evening celebration you’re looking for, the eternal favourite Sea Lounge has a Valentine’s Special High Tea Buffet as well!

The Valentine’s Day specials are on offer at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (Apollo Bandar, Colaba), Mumbai on February 14.

Food Lovers’ Wine & Fine Spirits Salon, Bengaluru

Vino lovers need not think about how to spend their weekend. Food Lovers is hosting a special Wine & Fine Spirits Salon in Bengaluru for connoisseurs of the drink to sip and savour. Head to the Leela Palace for a first-of-its-kind event that showcases the best wines and fine spirits available, while also letting you interact with experts from the industry. Cheers!

Food Lovers’ Wine & Fine Spirits Salon is taking place at The Leela Palace (23, HAL Old Airport Road, Kodihalli), Bengaluru on February 16 from 11am-9pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Fresh Thoughts by Kunal Kamra, Mumbai

If laughter, beer and food are what you most yearn for, then here’s one event you can’t miss. Drifters Tap Station will have acclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra performing live at their brewery, as patrons sip on the venue’s 24 amazing beers. Make the most of the fun evening with one of the best comedians on the circuit.

Kunal Kamra will be performing Fresh Thoughts at Drifters Tap Station (Ground floor, Unit 3, Adani Inspire BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai on February 14 at 7.30pm.

VH1 Supersonic 2019, Pune

Back in its 7th year, VH1 Supersonic brings to EDM fans the best of electronic and hip-hop artists. Including indie-rock artists, DJs and EDM stars, the two-day event promises to be an extravaganza of music, food, drinks and entertainment.

VH1 Supersonic 2019 is taking place at Mahalaxmi Lawns (Nagar Road, Pune International Airport Area, Lohgaon), Pune on February 16 and 17.