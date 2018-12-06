Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an art show championing a noble cause to musical tributes to great artistes of the past, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Breaking Barriers, Mumbai

Paresh Maity Paresh Maity

Two NGOs, the sports-based Khelshala and Passages that spreads breast cancer awareness, come together with Mumbai’s Gallery Art & Soul to host a unique art initiative, Breaking Barriers, where acclaimed artists from across the country have painted on horse-shaped sculptures, and proceeds of which will go towards both NGOs. Including works by Paresh Maity, Arzaan Khambatta, Brinda Miller, Nayana Kanodia, Sujata Bajaj, Jenny Bhatt, Manu Parekh, Jaideep Mehrotra and more, the exhibition brings artists together to contribute towards a noble cause.

Breaking Barriers is on display at Gallery Art & Soul (1st floor, Madhuli, Opposite Nehru Tarangan, Worli), Mumbai until December 12.

KAW – Questioning The Identity, Kolkata

Otherworldly 3 Otherworldly 3

A solo show by artist Swarup Datta, KAW questions ‘the why and wherewithal of the subjection our bodies undergo’, and wonders whether the body can be free of every trope of identity construction. Combining his learning as a photographer, artist and designer, Datta works with forms, lines, shapes, and silhouettes in his artworks, making for arresting creations.

KAW – Questioning The Identity is on display at Akar Prakar ( P 238, Hindustan Park Road, Gariahat), Kolkata until December 14.

FOOD

Three course lunch & dinner at Vivanta by Taj, Delhi

Yellow Brick Road, the coffee shop at the Vivanta in the capital city offers patrons delectable three-course meals for lunch and dinner. Savour Anglo-Indian cuisine like railway cutlets, or some continental fare such as grilled fish with lemon butter sauce and penne arrabiatta with vegetables. Round off your meal with a choice of sweet from the dessert platter that includes Bull’s Eye, kulfi falooda and cream caramel.

The three course meal is available at Yellow Brick Road, Vivanta By Taj (Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Khan Market, Sujan Singh Park), New Delhi until December 31.

Warm Winter Dessert-Making Workshop, Bengaluru

‘Xmas is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than bake some festive desserts? Chef Natasha of Mia Cucina is conducting a winter dessert-making workshop, where you’ll get to learn how to conjure up a variety of eggless confections like nutella rolls, masala chai ice cream, spiced carrot cake, salted chocolate tarts, and apple berry coconut crumble. Also learn how to make cinnamon frosting, and mulled strawberry wine sauce to add the perfect touch to your desserts.

The workshop will take place at The Bubble Room (9th Main Road, 215, 39th A Cross Rd, 5th Block, Jayanagar), Bengaluru on December 8. Workshop fee Rs. 2000 per head.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Queen: A Tribute to Freddy Mercury, Mumbai

If We Will Rock You is your constant jam and Freddy Mercury and Queen are your music bibles, this show is for you. Hosted by Danesh Irani and Danesh Khambata, this tribute has music assembled by composer Merlyn D’Souza, also known as the ‘female Rahman’, and singers Shazneen Arethna, Vivienne Pocha, Yatharth Ratnum and Ronit Chaterji belting out Queen chartbusters that will have you grooving.

Queen: A Tribute to Freddy Mercury will be performed at St. Andrew’s Auditorium (St Dominic Road, Bandra West), Mumbai on December 9 at 7.30pm.

Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme: A tribute to Simon and Garfunkel, Bengaluru

One of America’s greatest duos of the ’60s, Simon and Garfunkel are known for their folk rock tunes and their great harmonies. Travel back to their era with musicians Ananth Menon and Vedanth Bharadwaj, who will be paying tribute to the two with their show named after the 60s duo’s third album. With a mix of chart-topping favourites and lesser known tracks by the legendary duo, Menon and Bharadwaj promise a night of musical nostalgia.

Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme: A tribute to Simon and Garfunkel will be performed at Jagruti Theatre (Varthur Road, Ramagondanahalli, Whitefield), Bengaluru on December 8 and 9 at 6.30pm.