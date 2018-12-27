8 Ideas To Spend The New Year’s Eve Long Weekend

From art exhibitions to the best gigs around town, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

Anhedonic Dehiscence, Delhi

A collection of both old and new works by artist Atul Bhalla, this exhibition aims to find “the elusive historical and social truth that can possibly never be known”. Bhalla works with different media — sculpture, painting, installation, video, photography, and performance — to create poignant artworks that focus on history, memory, the past, and their relation to the present.

Anhedonic Dehiscence is on display at Vadehra Art Gallery (D-53 Defence Colony), New Delhi until January 3, 2019

Baaton se baat nikalti hai, Mumbai

At Karachi-based artist Muzzumil Raheel’s first solo show at Tarq, the artist uses Urdu calligraphy as the basis of his paintings and sculptural installations, that take a metaphorical look at the world and the conversations happening around him. Through his creations, he looks at the mundane and the social, to investigate their perceptions by way of documented narratives. “The exhibition is thoroughly led by its medium—a calligraphic craft of centuries…Muzzumil Ruheel is a maker of ‘fictional formalisms’. His work begins with narrative but in the end, gives itself over to the rigor of calligraphy,” says art historian Gemma Sharpe about the show.

Baaton se baat nikalti hai is on display at Tarq (F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba), Mumbai until January 10, 2019

Celebrate New Years at St. Regis, Mumbai

Shepherds Pie at St Regis, Mumbai Shepherds Pie at St Regis, Mumbai

Bid your farewells to 2018 in style, as St Regis offers you many options to let your hair down this New Years Eve weekend. From a penthouse party at the rooftop restaurant Luna to an after-party buffet at Seven Kitchens, St Regis’ NYE events will have you welcoming 2019 with a blast.

The Penthouse Party at XXO & Luna, New Year’s Eve Dinner at Seven Kitchens, The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, Yuuka, Luna and By The Mekong, an After Party and a New Year’s Day Brunch at Seven Kitchens are all on offer at The St Regis (462, Tulsi Pipe Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Lower Parel), Mumbai on December 31 and January 1.

A Journey Through India at Alila Diwa, Goa

If you’re in Goa to ring in the New Year, you can head to Alila Diwa if you’re in the mood of some local delicacies to savour for one of your last meals of the year. The Courtyard and Spice Studio of the sea-facing hotel presents a four-course set menu that includes dishes rich in both spice and taste, to make the most of your night.

A Journey Through India will be on offer at Courtyard and Spice Studio (48/10, Adao Waddo, Majorda), Goa on December 30 at 7.30pm

Raghav Meattle at Thirsty City 127, Mumbai

Raghav Meattle Raghav Meattle

If songsters like George Ezra, Jack Johnson and John Mayer have ever been on your favourites playlist, here’s one artiste whose performance is sure to entertain. Feast on gourmet pizzas and innovative cocktails as you sway to the tunes of emerging singer-songwriter, Raghav Meattle, an expert on the acoustic guitar.

Raghav Meattle will perform live at Thirsty City 127 (Todi Mill Compound, Mathuradas Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel), Mumbai on December 28 at 9pm.

Sunburn Festival 2018, Pune

The 12th edition of the dance music festival brings party-goers the best of Indian and international artistes. Featuring the likes of Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Vini Vici, Nucleya, Divine, Afro Bros and more, this year’s fest promises the best. Camping out at Sunburn for NYE means you can partake in yoga sessions, board games, nature trails and more.

Sunburn Festival 2018 will take place at Oxford Valley (Near Avasara Academy, Lavale), Pune from December 29-31. Tickets Rs. 1799 onwards.

New Year Special – Gokarna Beach trek, Camping and DJ night, Bengaluru

Thinking of a New Year under the stars? Then head to Gokarna to bring in 2019 surrounded by nothing but nature for company. This three-night NY special trip includes a sea-side stay in tents, a silent disco, a DJ night, as well as bonfires, beach sports and beach treks for the adventurer in you.

The New Year Special – Gokarna Beach trek, Camping and DJ night is from December 29 – January 1. Prices Rs. 7999 onwards.

New Year’s Eve celebration at The Daily Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai

Countdown to 2019 with DJ Tem10 and Lawrence as you shake a leg at the last gig of the year. With an array of great drinks, delicious food and a fun vibe as you indulge in retro, hip-hop and House music, this NYE party is one you can’t miss.

DJ Tem10 and Lawrence is playing at The Daily Bar & Kitchen (Swami Vivekananda Road, Behind Shoppers Stop, Bandra West), Mumbai on December 31.