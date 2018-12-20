Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a Disney musical to a mixology masterclass, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Indian Masters’ Retrospective Exhibition — paintings and sketches by Shiavax Chavda, Mumbai

The Nehru Centre Art Gallery’s Indian Masters Retrospective Exhibition features the works of one of India’s pioneers of modern art, Shiavax Chavda. A prominent member of the Progressive Artists’ Group, Chavda spent his four-decade-long career as a master of painting and sketching. This showcase presents a collection of works from his oeuvre, bringing to viewers but a glimpse of the talents of a great draughtsman and painter.

Indian Masters’ Retrospective Exhibition — Shiavax Chavda is on display at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery (Discovery Of India Building, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli), Mumbai until January 6, 2019.

Souza In The 40s, Goa and Delhi

Landscape in Goa (Dona Paola), 1946 Landscape in Goa (Dona Paola), 1946 Image courtesy of Saffronart and Grosvenor Gallery

A landmark exhibition, Souza In The 40s takes a look at a very important decade in celebrated artist Francis Newton Souza’s life, with a showcase of around 150 artworks. Some of his earliest paintings as an artist in Goa and Bombay, are on display at the exhibition, that aims to cover the formative years of the great artist’s career. Featuring relatively unseen works from collectors across the world, the show also includes archival photographs from the artist’s estate.

Souza In The 40s is on display at Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts (63/C-8, Near Army House, Altinho, Panaji), Goa until March 5, 2019 and at Saffronart Delhi (The Oberoi’s, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg), New Delhi until January 18, 2019.

Shrujan’s Collection Showcase, Mumbai

Gujarat-based NGO the Shrujan Trust has been working for the betterment for Kutch’s people, as a pioneer of craft revival of the region. An exhibition in Mumbai brings to the city the very best in crafts and embroidery from the workshops of Shrujan. The showcase includes traditional bridal wear and modern khadi silhouettes, as well as hand-embroidered stoles, accessories, tops and cholis. This is the best of Kutch, all for a noble cause.

Shrujan’s exhibition will be on display at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (59-161, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda), Mumbai until December 23.

FOOD

Yauatcha’s Mixology Master Class, Mumbai

Mixologist Merwyn Alphonso Mixologist Merwyn Alphonso

Love yourself a good drink but don’t know where to start? Then this masterclass is for you. Conducted by Yauatcha’s resident mixologist Merwyn Alphonso, this workshop will teach you how to make three delectable cocktails – the Tian Shang, a mix of vodka and gin; Fang Xiang that incorporates the flavours of elder flower and grapefruit; and the Pink Gin cocktail that’s a mix of lemon zest, gin and three dashes of Angostura bitters. While he’s at it, Alphonso will also reveal some tips and tricks of the trade, as well as secrets behind creating a great cocktail blend.

The mixology class will take place at Yauatcha (Raheja Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai on December 21 at 5pm. Fee for the master class and cocktail tastings is Rs. 2310.

Christmas Special Menu at Olly by Olive, Gurugram

Spread some ‘Xmas cheer and indulge in a great christmas meal at Olly’s, Olive’s all day café and bar in Gurugram. Pick from the a la carte menu or the set three-course meal, and treat your tastebuds to a perfect festive platter, that includes a salad of orange and avocado with cranberries, bacon-wrapped chilli prawns, three-cheese baked pasta and more. Round it off as you please your sweet tooth with some salted caramel and almond baked cheesecake or a helping of strawberry trifle!

The Christmas special menu is on offer at Olly (CyberHub, Shop No 101, DLF Cyber City, Phase 2), Gurugram from December 21-30. Meal prices start at Rs. 1495 plus taxes.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Disney’s Aladdin at NCPA, Mumbai

A still from Aladdin A still from Aladdin

Bookmyshow’s broadway-style adaptation of the Disney classic Aladdin is back in its second season, to enthral adults and kids alike. The 2.5-hour show that boasts extravagant sets depicting 14 locations, 450 lavish costumes, and several music numbers will keep you engrossed and take you into the fantastical world of Jasmine and Aladdin.

Aladdin will be performed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai from December 21 onwards.

One Heart Tour – AR Rahman, Bengaluru

Being termed India’s Mozart is no mean feat. Composer par excellence, A R Rahman will treat audiences to his live tunes with his One Heart Tour that starts in Bengaluru. The line-up also includes many versatile artistes including Harshdeep Kaur, Udit Narayan, Ranjit Barot, Neeti Mohan and Jonita Gandhi.

The One Heart Tour — AR Rahman will take place at Ozone Urbana (NH 44, Devanahalli, Southegowdanahalli), Bengaluru on December 22 at 6.30pm. Tickets are Rs 1500 onwards.