Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an Indo-Islamic art exhibition to a wine tasting workshop and more, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Aana Aevo Odkar, Mumbai

A solo show by Jayanti Rabadia, this exhibition features ceramic plates that narrate a unique story. A master of ceramics and a professor of the art for over 30 years, Rabadia takes inspiration from India’s age-old kahaavatein or proverbs taken from mythology, bringing them to life in his creations. Masterpieces of both sculpture and painting, each of the ceramic artist’s plates aims to enthral.

Aana Aevo Odkar is on display at Rukshaan Art (2nd Floor, Dresswalla House, 72, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort), Mumbai until December 30.

Issanama, Goa

A collaboration between artist Paul Abraham and traditional third-generation miniaturist, Manish Soni of Rajasthan, Issanama is a collection of artworks inspired by the 16th-century Hamzanama folios, created during Akbar’s reign. Illustrating episodes from the Bible and the life of Christ, the paintings are reminiscent of Indo-Islamic artistic traditions with their use of form and colour. The exhibition of 12 works will include a video that details the processes and philosophies behind the project, that will be showcased as part of the Serendipity Arts Festival.

Issanama is on display at the Museum of Christian Art (Convent of Santa Monica, Velha Goa), Goa from December 15 to 22.

FOOD

India’s first bar bank opens in Juhu, Mumbai

Bar Bank, Juhu Bar Bank, Juhu

Brought to the city by the creators of Bar Stock Exchange, Bar Bank Juhu is India’s first bank-based bar, where alcohol can be purchased at a chosen rate and in multiple quantities, by opening an account on the eatery’s mobile app. Featuring curious knick-knacks and food trucks, with live music for company, this Bar Bank includes over 200 fresh spirits and cocktails on tap.

Bar Bank is now open opposite Juhu Beach, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.

Wine Tasting Workshop, Bengaluru

If you love the occasional glass of vino but don’t know anything about its origins, this workshop is for you. WEAT — Wine Education, Appreciation and Tasting — is a certified professional course that will teach you all you need to know about wines, from its history and making processes to wine regions, and even wine and food pairings. The bonus? You get to sample almost 20 wines through the day!

WEAT — Wine Education, Appreciation and Tasting will take place at Enoteca by Madhuloka (5, 1st Floor, MGR Complex, Kaikondrahalli – Sarjapur Main Road) Bengaluru on December 16. The course fee is Rs. 3900.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Pravaha Dance Festival: From Experiences to Creations, Mumbai

Mallika Sarabhai - Pravaha Dance Festival Mallika Sarabhai - Pravaha Dance Festival

This two-day festival features the best of Indian dance forms on one platform. Including performances by acclaimed artistes Madhavi Mudgal, Vaibhav Arekar, Mallika Sarabhai and Geeta Chandran, the showcase presents short choreographic pieces in forms like Odissi and Bharatanatyam that will captivate all aficionados of the dance form.

Pravaha Dance Festival: From Experiences to Creations will be performed at Tata Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on December 16 and 21 at 6.30pm.

Pink Floyd – A Tribute by VRLive, Bengaluru

We Don’t Need No Education must have been your jam at some point in life. If so, then this performance is one you can’t miss. Featuring a line-up that includes Naveen Thomas Joseph, guitarist of The Raghu Dixit Project; Prakash Sontakke, Grammy Award-winning slide guitarist; Joe Jacob who plays the drums for The Raghu Dixit Project; Pradip Ramanathan, guitarist for Neon Radar and Abhilash Lakra, keyboardist for Vasu Dixit among others, this musical tribute tips its hat to the iconic band with their best hits.

Pink Floyd – A Tribute by VRLive will be performed at Skydeck — VR Bengaluru (VR Bengaluru Mall, 40/9 Devasandra Industrial Estate, Krishnarajapuram), Bengaluru on December 15 at 8.30pm.