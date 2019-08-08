Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a sale of artworks by modern masters to a jazz night, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

The Spirit of Ink, Mumbai

In collaboration with IDF Singapore, Ode To Art, and the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore, Mumbai’s Bhau Daji Lad Museum is showcasing Singaporean artist Lim Tze Peng’s creations for the first time at a solo exhibition in India. The island country’s oldest living artist at 99, Peng is known for his calligraphic canvases, each one as intricate as the last. Including five new pieces created within the last year, the exhibition showcases works that depict Peng’s artistic journey through the years.

The Spirit of Ink is on display at Kamalnayan Bajaj Special Exhibitions Gallery (Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, Byculla East), Mumbai until September 15.

DAG’s auction at the Charity Gala at Taj Palace, New Delhi

For those who dream of owning their own canvases someday, auctions are one of the best ways to build a collection. And if it’s towards a good cause, that’s the icing on the cake. At it’s second fundraising auction for the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust, art house DAG is set to have 25 artworks go under the hammer this month. Including creations by masters like M.F. Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, S.H. Raza, Jamini Roy, F.N. Souza, Sakti Burman, Shanti Dave, Madhvi Parekh, Ved Nayar, Shobha Broota and Krishna Reddy among others, this auction has on sale the very best of Indian art from the 20th century.

DAG’s Charity Gala Auction will take place at Taj Palace Hotel (2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave), New Delhi on August 9.

FOOD

Flavours of Nara set lunch, Mumbai

Lovers of Thai cuisine, here’s a lunch that will is sure to satiate. Nara, one of Mumbai’s most authentic Thai restaurants brings to patrons a five course set lunch experience, the Flavours of Nara. Including a soup, a salad, an appetiser, a rice or noodle option and dessert, this meal has on offer the best of the east Asian country, from Tom Yum Soup and larb gai (spicy chicken salad) to stir fried noodles and a traditional green curry. This one’s sure to leave you asking for more.

The Flavours of Nara set lunch is now on offer at Nara ( B-1, Amarchand Mansion, 16 Madame Cama Road, Colaba), Mumbai, on Mon-Fri from 12-4pm.

Awadhi Cuisine Festival, Delhi

Transport your tastebuds to the land of the Nawabs with Westin’s special Awadhi Cuisine Festival this month. Curated by chef Sadab Qureshi, the menu includes several Awadhi specialities like gosht biryani, murgh adraki korma, nalli nihari, Galawat ke kebab, baingan sharaaf, paneer rozali handi and many more. End your meal with a helping of shahi tudka, zaffrani kheer or firdausi halwa, and a platter of paan!

The Awadhi Cuisine Festival is on offer at Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Gurgaon, Number 1 MG Road, Sector 29, NCR), New Delhi, 7-11.30pm until August 18.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Manthan 8, Delhi

A special tribute to recently-deceased playwright, actor, director and writer Girish Karnad, Manthan 8 is an ensemble of short stories brought to the stage by theatre group Soch Rangmanch. Including shorts by Anton Chekhov, Sadat Hasan Manto, Akhtar Ali and more, this tribute show includes a special presentation celebrating the genius of Karnad as well.

Manthan 8 is taking place at Lok Kala Manch (20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road, NCR), New Delhi on August 10 at 6pm.

Gin & Jazz Junction, Mumbai

Jazz aficionados can get grooving this weekend, as BKC’s popular eatery Toast & Tonic brings to one platform acclaimed musicians Dr. Mtafiti Imara and Colin D’Çruz. Enjoy some G&Ts and small plates as you listen to the soothing jazz notes by these famed performers!

The Gin & Jazz Junction is taking place at Toast & Tonic (Godrej Building, Unit 1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East), Mumbai on August 10 at 8pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth by Stephen Alter

A resident of the Himalayan region, writer Stephen Alter has experienced and studied the naturally wondrous area extensively over the years, bringing it alive for readers through his words. In this comprehensive new title, Alter showcases the history, science, environment, myth, folklore, spirituality, climate and more of what is considered the ‘greatest mountain range in the world’. Travelling through the five countries that the Himalaya’s pass through — India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal and China — the author presents a gripping tale of this glorious region.

Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth is published by Aleph Book Company.