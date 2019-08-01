Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From an exhibition celebrating South Indian artists to a comedy play written by Manto, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Tomorrow Belongs To Me, New Delhi

The Selfie Couple The Selfie Couple

Artist Pallav Chander, in his latest solo show, presents a series of vibrant paintings that illustrate his “language of chaos”. With works that emanate from a personal loss, Chander’s creations are ‘focused on contemporary societal psychology and behaviour, represented as abstract expressions’.

Tomorrow Belongs To Me is on display at Alliance Francaise (72, KK Birla Marg, Lodhi Estate), New Delhi from August 2-4.

Madras Modern: Regionalism & Identity, Mumbai

M Suriyamurthy M Suriyamurthy S G Vasudev S G Vasudev

The first major retrospective on the art movements of the south, Madras Modern presents the very best of what the Madras (now Chennai) School of art has to offer. Featuring works by acclaimed artists from South India including V.G. Vasudev, P Gopinath, Jayapal Panicker and more, this exhibition aims to educate viewers on the visual language of long-forgotten artists. A book that documents the origin of the art and artists of the Madras Art Movement — illustrated by paintings, sculptures and archival photographs — accompanies this showcase, that gives viewers an all-round perspective of the South Indian art world.

Madras Modern is on display at DAG (58, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort), Mumbai until October 12.

FOOD

The Pontiac in Mumbai

Snake Sour Snake Sour The Hobnail The Hobnail

One of Asia’s 50 best bars, The Pontiac comes to the financial capital this weekend, to give you a taste of Hong Kong’s coolest cocktails. Brought to India by Olive Bar & Kitchen, Tink Aira Chan and Arlene Wong of the world renowned bar will get Mumbai partying with their property’s best-selling tipples. “When we opened The Pontiac we were intentionally female focused,” says Beckaly Franks, owner of The Pontiac. “In 2015 it was still quite uncommon to have a female co-owned and operated bar let alone have a 90% all female staff. This support and acknowledgement isn’t just for and about women however. We employ and implore diversity within our team and patrons.” The limited-edition menu at Olive will includes six cocktails, and the restaurant and bar will be transformed with decor elements like neon lights, Pride flags, disco balls and more.

The Pontiac’s cocktails will be on offer at The Olive Bar & Kitchen (No 14, Nargis Dutt Road, Union Park, Khar West), Mumbai on August 2 & 3, 8pm onwards.

Raw & Vegan Food Workshop, New Delhi

Turning vegan is not just a fad or the new hipster thing, it’s a diet a lot of people are adapting to for a better, healthier life. And if you’re still clueless on how to go about it, this workshop is here to help. Conducted by chef Rupinder, this 3-hour raw and vegan food workshop is meant for those who want to either start or upgrade to nutritious yet delicious plant-based recipes. Here’s a chance to play around with ordinary ingredients and turn them into delicious meals to add to your vegan recipe book!

The Raw & Vegan Food Workshop will be conducted at Zorba The Buddha (7, Tropical Drive, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni), New Delhi on August 3, 9.30am-1pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Aafat Mein Hai Jaan, Mumbai

Saadat Hasan Manto Saadat Hasan Manto

Saadat Hasan Manto is a prolific writer, known for his stirring tales based on the Partition. But few know that he had a flair for comedy as well. This Hindi play by Kirdaar arts brings Manto’s humorous script to the stage, with a performance of Aafat Mein Hai Jaan, centred around a man suffering from the common cold, that takes an uncommon turn leading to a serious of hilarious events. A socially-relevant play, this one gives us a glimpse into a different side of the famed writer’s talents.

Aafat Mein Hai Jaan will be performed at Kreating Charakters (Plot No. 202-224, Four Bungalows, Andheri West), Mumbai on August 3 at 7pm.

Play: Verdict, Delhi

Based on Reginald Rose’s critically-acclaimed Twelve Angry Men, this Hindi adaptation is a classic courtroom drama about 12 people serving on a jury who have to take a call about the life of a teenager accused of murdering his father. Traversing a gamut of emotions, themes and stories, Verdict is ultimately a tale of justice where truth alone triumphs.

Verdict will be performed at Akshara Theatre (Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital), New Delhi on August 3 at 6.30pm

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Partition Voices: Untold British Stories by Kavita Puri

The month of India’s independence anniversary is upon us, and this time of year people remember the struggles we went through to attain our freedom. Kavita Puri’s new book covers the lesser-known stories of South Asians, who were once upon a time under British rule, and are today citizens of England. In an aim to preserve the accounts of these Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, Puri’s book includes many first-hand testimonies that feature tales of strife, humanity, identity, loss and friendship — and reveals our shared history with Britain, always a difficult truth. If there is one new book you should read this month, it is this.

Partition Voices: Untold British Stories is published by Bloomsbury.