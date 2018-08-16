Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

Verve gives you the lowdown on events that should be on your radar this weekend…

ART

Gradient Descent

Artwork by Harshit Agrawal Artwork by Harshit Agrawal

This is one exhibition you can’t miss if you believe artificial intelligence is soon going to take over the world. The show features art created entirely by AI, in collaboration with 7 international artists. Curated by Raghava KK & Karthik Kalyanaraman, the exhibition aims to understand the world of art in a post-human age.

Gradient Descent is on display at Nature Morte (A-1, Block A, Neeti Bagh), New Delhi until September 15.

Drawn From Practice

Kanishka Raja, KR 20 Kanishka Raja, KR 20

Featuring works by acclaimed artists including Abir Karmakar, Ashish Avikunthak, Bijoy Jain, Kanishka Raja, Sahil Naik, and TM Krishna, this group show takes a closer look at the art of drawing across various media. Through the artworks including installations, sketches and more, the exhibition explores drawing in various ways, including form, thought and practice.

Drawn From Practice is on display at Experimenter (Ballygunge Place) and Experimenter (Hindusthan Road), Kolkata, from August 18 – October 30.

FOOD

Gymkhana Diaries at 212 All Day Café And Bar, Mumbai

Deekra Ando Bhurji Deekra Ando Bhurji Makhani meet Pav Makhani meet Pav

If you constantly reminisce about days when people frequented the country’s prestigious clubs for some lip-smacking food, here’s your chance to revisit them all. Mumbai’s 212 All Day Café And Bar presents Gymkhana Diaries, a special menu that brings to the platter iconic dishes from our India’s historic clubs. From Gora Sahibs Mutton Pate Kababs to Makhani Meets Pav, savour some of your gymkhana favourites during a single meal.

212 All Day Café And Bar (F-97, Phoenix Markercity Kurla, LBS Marg, Patelwadi) is hosting Gymkhana Diaries until September 19, 2018

Miss T opens in Mumbai

Gauri Devidayal, Jay Yousef, Pankil Shah and Abhishek Honawar’s new south Asian restaurant, the curiously-named Miss T – with chef Nikhil Abhyankar heading the kitchen – opened in the financial capital. Patrons are treated to creations from Thailand, Laos and Myanmar as well as Vietnamese cuisine at the latest SoBo eatery in town.

Miss T is open at 4 Mandalik Road, Colaba, Mumbai. A meal for two (without alcohol) is approx. Rs 4,000.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Dave Morecroft Matinee Special in New Delhi

Dave Morecroft Dave Morecroft

Enjoy a lazy Sunday brunch with tunes by London-based musician Dave Morecroft for company. Teaming up with Sonic Shori and Sava Boyadzhiev, the artiste will treat audiences to original compositions spanning funk, jazz, rock and improvised music.

Dave Morecroft is performing at The Piano Man Jazz Club (B 6-7/22 Safdarjung Enclave Market), New Delhi on August 19 at 1pm.

Catch a performance of Bhima in Bengaluru

A bilingual play in English and Malayalam, Bhima takes a closer look at the life of the character Bhima from the Mahabharata. Inspired by Ashok Malhotra’s Child Man, MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randam Muzham and Jeanette Winterson’s Weight, the 70-minute live performance presents on stage Bhima’s life with all its paradoxes and ironies.

Bhima is being performed at Swastika School of Dance and Music (GKVK Layout, Jakkuru) on August 18 and The Atelier (No. 42/7, Ammashree Park, Sarjapur Main Rd, Doddakannalli), Bengaluru on August 19.