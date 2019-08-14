Verve Weekend Guide
ART
Common Course, New Delhi
Bringing together the works of four modern artists, Common Course takes a look at political commentary, satire, and impressions of India’s colonial past. Featuring cartoons, caricatures, sketches and more by acclaimed artists Gaganendranath Tagore, Chittoprasad, KG Subramanyan and RK Laxman, this exhibition curated by Roobina Karode showcases the voices and opinions on politics that will resonate with viewers the world over.
Common Course is on display at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket), New Delhi until October 25.
The Wonder Journal, Mumbai
A solo show by Vadodara-based artist Utkarsh Makwana, The Wonder Journal showcases the artist’s paintings that take inspiration from both quotidian life and miniature artworks. Explore each creation that is a vibrant maze of humans, animals, birds, aliens and other imaginary creatures, with hidden mythological and historical references as well.
The Wonder Journal is on display at Akara Art (4/5 Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba), Mumbai until September 12.
FOOD
The Independence Day Dawaat, Mumbai
There’s nothing like being able to enjoy a hearty meal and donate to a good cause at the same time. The Bombay Canteen’s 5th annual Independence Day Daawat aims to help you do just that. Plating up regional delicacies from all over India for you, the restaurant this year will be contributing all proceeds to the Naandi Foundation, that aids the Adivasi farmers of Araku. Feast on local dishes from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and more, and at the end of your mouthwatering spread, choose to pay what you like.
The Independence Day Dawaat will take place at The Bombay Canteen (Unit-1, Process House, SB Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel), Mumbai on August 15, 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Eid ki Daawat, Bengaluru
If you missed out on a glorious meal on Eid that passed earlier this week, fear not. Tour company Bengaluru By Foot has organised an Eid daawat this weekend just for you. Relish traditional Muslim delicacies at the homes of locals around the Garden City, and then enjoy a 6-course meal. Yes, of course it includes mutton biryani!
The Eid Ki Daawat will start at Mosque Road (Fraser Town), Bengaluru on August 17 at 7pm.
SodaBottleOpenerWala’s Parsi Bhonu menu for Navroze, Mumbai
Parsi New Year is just around the corner, and that calls for a lot of feasting and celebration. And now you don’t have to wait for a Parsi wedding to try a traditional meal. The Irani cafe SodaBottleOpenerWala presents a Parsi bhonu menu, that includes all their specialities, including Russian pattice, kid gosht, pulao dal, brinjal patio and more. And don’t forget to savour the sweets like Irani falooda, and dar-ni-pori at the end!
The Parsi bhonu menu is on offer at all SodaBottleOpenerWala outlets in Mumbai until August 24, daily 12pm onwards.
MUSIC & THEATRE
Play: Shikaar, Mumbai
Directed by Sheena Khalid and Puja Sarup, Patchworks Ensemble’s Shikaar is a story of chudails and a celebration of their sisterhood. A play in Hindi and English, this performance traverses themes of mystery and political commentary to make for an engaging evening.
Shikaar will be performed at Prithvi Theatre (20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road), Mumbai on August 16 at 9pm, August 17 at 7pm and 9pm & August 18 at 5pm and 8pm.
ABBA Tribute – Concert For A Cause, Delhi
We’ve all grooved to Dancing Queen or Thank You For The Music at some point in our lives., and we have ABBA to really thank for that. UK-based band Name of the Game will be performing a special tribute to the legendary band, under the aegis of the Delhi Government and Delhi Tourism. Proceeds from this musical night will go towards the welfare of underprivileged Thalassemia patients, making this truly, as it’s termed, a concert for a cause.
ABBA Tribute – Concert For A Cause will be performed at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium (Gate No 19 and 20, Pragati Vihar), New Delhi on August 17 at 7pm.
Readings in the Shed – Footprints of a Nation, Mumbai
This year marks 100 years since the Jallianwallah Baug Massacre and 72 years of Indian independence, each of these momentous events in our country’s history. To commemorate Independence Day, a special performance of dramatic readings that look at the shared histories of India and Great Britain will take place, with plays written in collaboration with the London-based Director’s Cut Theatre Company. Travel to the days of our freedom movement with this moving performance.
Readings in the Shed – Footprints of a Nation will take place at Piramal Art Gallery (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on August 15 at 7pm.
BOOK OF THE WEEK
Love in the Time of Affluenza by Shunali Khullar Shroff
The story of the affluent Natasha, Love in the Time of Affluenza is a tale of love, marriage, motherhood and the quintessential Mumbai life. Shroff’s new novel is a humorous take on relationships and Mumbai’s rich-crowd, and promises to bring in the laughs at every turn of the page.
Love in the Time of Affluenza is published by Bloomsbury India.
