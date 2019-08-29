Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a new Spanish restaurant to a play based on Khaled Hosseini’s bestseller, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Gundi Studios Pop-Up, Mumbai

Natasha Sumant’s Gundi Studios, a NYC-based slow fashion brand that celebrates the ‘outspoken South Asian woman’ is hosting its first pop-up exhibition in Mumbai (and New York and London as well), called the SZN I tour. The week-long pop-up includes an art installation viewing, community events including a panel discussion on gender inclusion, and the chance to see and try on some of their clothing as well. Here’s an opportunity to be part of “the gundi gang” at an immersive art space.

Gundi Studios’ SZN 1 is taking place at Method Gallery (86 Nagindas Master Road, Mezzanine Floor, Kala Ghoda), Mumbai until September 1.

pieces earth left behind, Delhi

Acclaimed artist Sudarshan Shetty’s latest show, pieces earth left behind includes works that have been created from objects collected from flea markets and other discarded items. The replicas of these objects — carved in teak wood for the exhibition — are taken from the many dismantled structures around the city, making them a symbol of Mumbai’s romantic past. Through this exhibit, Shetty aims to have viewers recall history, through the objects that are the focus of the show.

pieces earth left behind is on display at Gallery Ske (Off Green Avenue, Vasant Kunj), New Delhi from August 30 to October 5.

FOOD

La Loca Maria opens in Mumbai

For all those who can’t get enough of their tapas and sangrias, a new Spanish haunt has opened in Mumbai to satiate your cravings. La Loca Maria, founded by Chef Manuel Olveira Seller and his wife Mickee Tuljapurkar, brings to patrons an authentic Spanish experience at its new 24-seater restaurant. Pick from delectables like BBQ Pork Ribs, mushroom truffle croquettes, BFF carpaccio and more, and top it off with some crema Catalana.

La Loca Maria is now open at Shop No. 5, Carlton Court, Turner Road, Bandra, Mumbai. Timings 12-3pm and 7pm-12am.

Dimi Lezinska Meets Pooja Dhingra at The Good Wife, Mumbai

What do you get when the king of cocktails collaborates with the queen of cupcakes? An evening of scrumptious wonders. Ace mixologist Dimi Lezinska and Le 15’s Pooja Dhingra are coming together to give patrons an evening of cocktails, desserts, and fun conversations. At this event, get the chance to taste some of Lezinska’s creative concoctions, as you pair them with Dhingra’s yummy confections. We’re sure this will leave you asking for more.

Dimi Lezinska Meets Pooja Dhingra is taking place at The Good Wife (The Capital, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East), Mumbai on August 31 at 5pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Einstein, New Delhi

Written by Gabriel Emmanuel, a German Jew now settled in Israel, Einstein is a journey into the life and the emotions of one of the 20th century’s greatest minds. Directed and performed by maestro Naseeruddin Shah, the dramatic play recreates Albert Einstein’s study room in Princeton, where the man questions his role in the making of the atom bomb. An engaging one-man-show, Einstein promises an evening of contemplation, and a poignant look at the scientist’s inner life.

Einstein will be performed at Siri Fort Auditorium (August Kranti Marg, Siri Institutional Area, Siri Fort Institutional Area, Siri Fort), New Delhi on September 1 at 4.30pm & 8pm. Check out Verve’s review of the play here.

Aadyam’s The Kite Runner, Mumbai

You’ve read and savoured Khaled Hosseini’s heartwarming tale of two friends, now you can enjoy seeing it come to life with theatre group Aadyam’s latest play. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, The Kite Runner follows the plot of the novel, about a friendship between two boys in Kabul and the situations that engulf them. Featuring popular faces from the world of theatre, this play is sure to entertain.

The Kite Runner will be performed at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 at 4pm and 7.30pm.

BOOK OF THE WEEK

Looking for Miss Sargam by Shubha Mudgal

One of India’s finest musical voices, Shubha Mudgal has turned writer with a collection of short stories. Her debut book of fiction, Looking For Miss Sargam presents heart-warming stories set in the world of music and song, each one filled with humour, emotion and wholly entertaining, just like her famed tunes. This one’s perfect for that lazy Sunday read.

Looking For Miss Sargam is published by Speaking Tiger Books.