Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a two-piano concert to an exhibition of Amrita Sher-Gil’s works, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Amrita Sher-Gil – Perhaps it will fly away if I get up, Mumbai

Arguably one of India’s greatest painters, Amrita Sher-Gil was known to be a pioneer of modern Indian art. At a new exhibition that gets its name from a poem the artist first wrote in Hungarian, viewers will get to see a collection of Sher-Gil’s many works in watercolour, drawings, and even a self-portrait in oil. Along with these creations that are being showcased for the first time in Mumbai, the exhibition also features the documentary film Amrita Sher-Gil, a Family Album, made by the artist’s niece, painter Navina Sundaram.

Amrita Sher-Gil – Perhaps it will fly away if I get up is on display at Akara Art (1st Floor, 4/5 Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba), Mumbai from April 5 to May 8.

Saturday by Aditya Pande, New Delhi

Cryogenic Fever Cryogenic Fever

At his third solo show at Nature Morte gallery in the capital, artist Aditya Pande works with computer-generated drawings, that he then works into large-scale print-outs by hand. Part paintings, part collages, and part photographs, his works are a mix of the playful and the childish. Kaleidoscopic in nature, Pande’s creations invite the viewer to lose themselves in the artwork.

Saturday is on display at Nature Morte (A-1, Block A, Neeti Bagh), New Delhi until May 4.

FOOD

Brunch Square — JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar’s 4th Anniversary Celebration, Mumbai

To celebrate four years of its success, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar brings to patrons Brunch Square, a marvellous feast that’s brought together by the hotel’s chefs and mixologists. Devour the best of Oriental, Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Arabian and Indian dishes, and top off your rather grand meal with a helping of the many decadent desserts on offer.

Brunch Square is taking place at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar (IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Area), Mumbai on April 7 at 12.30pm.

Streets by Night Market at Hilton, Bengaluru

If street food is your thing but your delicate tummy can’t take too much of it, then here’s a fest you’re bound to enjoy. With its Streets by Night Market, the Hilton presents the best street-side dishes from around the country, like Lakhanpur de Bhalle, Chhole Bhature, Tunde Kabab, Litti Chokha, Vada Pav, and even Dabeli. We can already see your mouths watering.

Streets By Night Market is on offer at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks (Intermediate Ring Road, Challaghatta), Bengaluru on April 6, 7-11pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Theatrical performance, The Word for World is Home, Kolkata

Self Self

Centred around her father’s recollections of his ancestral land Pind Dadan Khan in pre-Partition India as recorded in his autobiography Miter Pyare Noo, Seema Kohli’s multi-sensory theatrical performance includes meditations on the difficulty of policing memory, as well as explores a new universality by connecting Indian philosophy and world politics. “I wander off into the forgotten lands of my parents and ancestors with an ache of nostalgia. We all share this bounty of nature…. It’s all about a home called the world,” says Kohli about her performance.

The Word for World is Home will be performed at Kolkata Centre For Creativity (777, Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Anandapur, Adarsha Nagar), Kolkata on April 6 at 6pm.

Two Piano Concert, Mumbai

Featuring stalwarts Leslie Howard and Ludovico Troncanetti, this Western classical music performance has the duo play masterpieces by duo Mozart-Grieg, as well as Franz Lizst, Anton Rubinstein and Anton Arensky in perfect harmony. With two pianos and four hands at play, this one promises a night of classical wonder for all aficionados of the genre.

The Two Piano Concert will be performed at Tata Theatre (National Centre for the Performing Arts, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai on April 5 at 7pm.