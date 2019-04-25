Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a cupcake-baking workshop to an evening of poetry and performance, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend.

ART

Where Rubies are Hidden, Mumbai

Featuring paintings and sculptures by artists from Baroda, this exhibition comments on physical and emotional construction through each artwork. A poem by Hafez being the inspiration for the title, this showcase of creations traverses themes like diversity of existence and the unity of humanity.

Where Rubies Are Hidden is on display at Rukshaan Art (2nd Floor, Dresswalla House, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort), Mumbai from April 27 to May 19.

A Photogenetic Line⁣⁣⁣, Kolkata

Produced for the Chennai Photo Biennale 2019, this installation consists of a 100-foot long branching sequence of cutouts drawing from the photo archives of the 140-year old newspaper The Hindu. The cutouts attached to one another are randomly done, to create new boundaries for each image and have it lead into another. This fascinating artwork attempts to re-frame existing photographs as completely new images.

A Photogenetic Line⁣⁣⁣ is on display at Experimenter (2/1, Hindustan Road, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge), Kolkata until July 15.

FOOD

Sumptuous eggless cupcake workshop with Glaze Academy of Baking and Cooking, Bengaluru

Satisfy your inner baker and head to this eggless cupcake-making workshop where you get to dish up scrumptious goodies like vanilla cupcakes with buttercream frosting, chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter and spreadable ganache, red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting and strawberry cupcakes. Starting from the very simple basics of cupcake-baking, this class will teach participants how to churn out different types of frosting, fillings, and more.

The sumptuous eggless cupcake workshop will be held at Regency Orchard Apartment (Sadashiv Nagar), Bangalore on April 26 from 11am-2.30pm.

Garde Manger Café Unveils An All-New Healthy Menu, Mumbai

If your summer resolution is to go on a health binge, this restaurant is here to help. Garde Manger Café’s new menu includes healthy smoothies and salads, pancakes and sandwiches, and even meal bowls, burgers and flat breads. Sample their ragi and almond meal pancake, quinoa and sweet potato gallets, or the tomato and basil open

faced bruschetta; or make the most of their salads like the Mediterranean grilled salad and the crunchy Thai tofu and vegetable. Top of your green meal with a helping of the waffle fondue or the blueberry compote.

The new menu is now on offer at Garde Manger Café (Shop No 1 , Parmar Housing Society, Vile Parle East), Mumbai.

MUSIC & THEATRE

A Tribute to Begums and Baijis of Bollywood: The First Women of Hindi Cinema, Mumbai

In a unique show, the Sufi Kathak Foundation, The Royal Opera House Mumbai and Avid Learning have come together to present an evening of stories, music and dance to pay tribute to depictions of courtesans in film. Including a theatrical dance performance by Kathak dancer and founder of the Sufi Kathak Foundation Manjari Chaturvedi, this show aims to bring to audiences the forgotten stories of the tawaif’s contribution to the world of Hindi films.

A Tribute to Begums and Baijis of Bollywood: The First Women of Hindi Cinema will take place at The Royal Opera House (Matthew Road, Opera House, Girgaon), Mumbai on April 27 at 6.30pm.

April Is The Cruelest Month — an evening of poetry & performance, Delhi

This special recital of poetry and drama has stalwarts Saif Mahomood, Nabina Das, Mangalesh Dabral & Fouzia Dastongo and Saneya take to the stage to enthrall the viewers. Reflecting on life in present times, and on changing seasons, moods and societies, each artiste will present a unique take in their signature style.

April Is The Cruelest Month will take place at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket), New Delhi on April 27 at 5pm.