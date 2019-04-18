Screen + Sound + Stage

Verve Weekend Guide

From a retrospective of a pioneering artist’s life to a gin festival with g&t popsicles, Verve gives you the lowdown on the events that should be on your radar this weekend

ART

Arpita Singh: Six Decades of Painting, New Delhi

What Are You Doing Here What Are You Doing Here

One of modern India’s pioneering artists, Arpita Singh is known for her distinctive painting style and her unique visual language. A new retrospective in the capital takes viewers through her life as an artist, showcasing works from her six decades in the field. Through her seminal paintings, drawings, sketches, watercolours and diaries — over 200 works in all — discover the world of her inspirations, and her evolution as an artist.

Arpita Singh: Six Decades of Painting is on display at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA-Saket, 145 South Court Mall, Saket), New Delhi until June 30.

Shifting City, Mumbai

Part of a project Making Heimat. Germany, Arrival Country at the German Pavilion, Venice Biennale, this exhibition is a visual journey into the world of immigration to large cities and how that affects geographies, cultures and peoples. The Mumbai showcase of this project that focuses on spatial narratives includes new works by visual artist and designer Sameer Kulavoor, writer and journalist Rachel Lopez, photographer and journalist Ritesh Uttamchandani, as well as previous works by artist Sudhir Patwardhan, photographers Pallon Daruwala and Peter Bialobreszki, and more.

Shifting City is on display at Gallery MMB (Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda) Mumbai until May 26.

FOOD

Gincident — Gin & Tonic Festival, Mumbai

Ever wanted to see what your favourite gin & tonic would taste like as a popsicle? Then this festival is just for you. Toast & Tonic’s Gincident festival brings to patrons G&T popsicles in flavours like cranberry, cappuccino, and guava; as well as G&T flavoured desserts. And you can even get your drink made right at your table. This month-long fest also includes tasting evenings, gin history sessions, bar-takeovers, and gin & jazz nights to satiate the G&T fanatic in you.

Gincident – The Gin & Tonic Festival is on offer at Toast & Tonic (Godrej Building, Unit 1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai until May 4.

Tea & Art Appreciation Event, Sheraton Bengaluru

Merging the worlds of tea and art, tea artist Susmita Das is conducting a unique event that has participants sipping on different teas while they learn about the connections between the beverage and the fine art. Talk about traditional Indian paintings and fine Indian teas, and also indulge in a tea and food pairing session at this workshop.

A Fine Blend of Art & Tea – A Tea & Art Appreciation Event will take place at Art Cafe (Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, 26/1 Dr. Rajkumar Road Malleswaram, Rajajinagar), Bengaluru on April 20 at 3pm.

MUSIC & THEATRE

Under The Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night concert, New Delhi

Kabir Cafe Kabir Cafe

Celebrating the sounds of folk music, the April edition of this concert will see Neeraj Arya’s Kabir Café performing their unique genre of Kabir Rock — a blend of rock, pop, reggae and Carnatic music set to Kabir’s verse. Also part of the concert is Mooralala Marwada from the Kutch region of Gujarat, a Kaafi-style singer who specialises in the poetry of Kabir, Mirabai, Ravidas and more. Enjoy tunes by both under the stars with nighttime views of the Qutb Minar.

Under The Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night will take place at 1AQ (Qutub Minar Complex Road, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli), New Delhi on April 20 at 7pm.

Mudra Dance Festival, Mumbai

Sonal Mansingh Sonal Mansingh

To commemorate International Dance Day, the 8th edition of the Mudra Dance Festival brings the best Indian classical dancers and dance forms onto one platform. With this year’s rasa being ‘Hasya’, each dance brings this emotion to life as acclaimed artistes take to the stage. Featuring performances in Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Mohiniattam and Kathakali, this one promises to be a true celebration of dance.

The Mudra Dance Festival will take place at National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA Marg, Nariman Point), Mumbai from April 21 onwards.